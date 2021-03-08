Katie Thurston shares a powerful statement as rumors swirl about The Bachelorette casting

Katie Thurston shares a powerful message about The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Katie Thurston’s name has been in the headlines ever since she was sent home from Matt James’ season of the show.

She proved herself to be a great friend, as she took her time to understand Sarah Trott’s emotional state as she contemplated leaving the show.

Katie gained respect from viewers, who praised her from going from the girl with the vibrator on The Bachelor to being the woman with the most maturity.

While ABC never confirmed anything about Katie’s potential casting, Reality Steve was quick to name her as the chosen lead for the 2021 season of The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston shares her thoughts on her Bachelor co-stars

While no Bachelorette star has been officially announced yet, Katie remains vocal about the women from The Bachelor.

On the Women Tell All, Katie was criticized by some of the women for starting drama within the house. But Katie is asking her followers to please show support rather than bring people down.

She posted a photo of the women on her Instagram, revealing she was thankful for their friendships.

“We closed a chapter on what can only be described as a journey. Through our individual experiences comes our own opinions and perspectives. All the women are entitled to that and their feelings are valid. I encourage you to take the time to learn more about these women through their platforms and interviews. Everyone has a unique story of their own to tell,” Katie revealed.

“I appreciate all the messages sent showing love and words of encouragement. That is how to show support. Showing support does not mean bringing someone else down. Please remember this as we move forward. As for my final thoughts. Always stay true to yourself. Those who are meant to be in your life will be.”

Katie Thurston’s name continues to be brought up

If Katie is named as the next Bachelorette this week, this could be her last statement prior to filming the show. And in her post, she’s asking for support as they all move on from The Bachelor.

Back in mid-February, Reality Steve revealed that producers were moving ahead with Katie as the next Bachelorette. This decision was supposedly made prior to everything unfolding with Chris Harrison stepping away from the franchise, and Taylor Nolan’s racist tweets.

The franchise was under pressure to highlight BIPOC women and support minorities. On February 24, we reported that producers were contemplating changing it up because of the developments within Bachelor Nation and the attention on BIPOC women in the franchise.

Soon after, Reality Steven said again that the next Bachelorette would be Katie Thurston and now, we’re just waiting to see if that spoiler be proved true.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.