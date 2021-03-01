Taylor Nolan speaks out after old tweets resurface: BIP star reveals she no longer has those views

Taylor Nolan’s old tweets have resurfaced. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor In Paradise star Taylor Nolan is making headlines because of her past tweets.

The former reality star was called out online over mean, controversial, racist, and inappropriate tweets that seemingly attacked many different minorities.

Taylor, who isn’t known for these views in Bachelor Nation, later admitted that she knew the tweets were there and that she hadn’t deleted them on purpose.

Taylor Nolan decided to speak out the same day

She used her social media platform to address everything that came to the surface this weekend.

Taylor posted both videos and posts on social media, trying to ensure that she had all her thoughts out there.

The tweets were linked on Reddit where readers could find links to tweets spanning from almost a decade ago.

In the thread, users link to various old tweets from Taylor and have divided them into groups. The topics include racism, the mocking of transgendered people, rape, fatphobia, suicide, and personality disorders.

Taylor issues a long statement via a 30-minute long IGTV video. In it, she apologized while trying to explain what would make her say those things. She also pointed out that she had spent years trying to change her views and get the help she needed. She pointed out that her journey had resulted in the work she’s doing now.

“My tweets from 10 years ago are sh**ty, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful. I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work,” Taylor wrote in the caption for her IGTV video.

“If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through ten years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video. I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my journey since way before going [on] The Bachelor.”

She concluded, “I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong, I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last ten years and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life.”

Taylor has used her platform to speak out about the recent developments in Bachelor Nation, including the newest discussion about racism in regards to Rachael Kirkconnell, Chris Harrison, and Rachel Lindsay.

Later on Sunday, Taylor wrote another statement, saying that her video that she had posted wasn’t concise enough because she didn’t have a full day to process everything that was coming her way.

Again, Taylor revealed she had been doing the work to get better and would continue to do the work.

There are many tweets in question spanning over several years.

In some of the tweets, Taylor mocks several minority groups and in one tweet, she suggests suicide as a treatment option.

Due to the very offensive nature of the tweets, Monsters and Critics chose not to share them. However, they are readily available on Reddit for those who want to see

Taylor Nolan’s recent tweeting scandal is just another one in Bachelor Nation these days

Taylor revealed in her statements that she would most likely continue to speak out on this issue, but would need some time to process everything.

This tweeting scandal comes just days after another major racism scandal in Bachelor Nation. Earlier in February, Chris Harrison decided to defend Rachael Kirkconnell, who was caught in photos from 2018, attending a Southern Belle antebellum party.

Rather than condemning her actions, Chris revealed that he was not in a place to judge and Bachelor Nation should give her time to speak on it.

Many from Bachelor Nation wanted Chris Harrison fired because of that interview and Rachel Lindsay, who recently decided to deactivate her Instagram due to the hate she was deceiving.

Rachael spoke out late last week, asking people to stop defending her actions, saying her actions were wrong and she needed to be held accountable.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.