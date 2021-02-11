Bachelor Nation wants Chris Harrison fired over recent interview about Rachael Kirkconnell

Bachelor fans want Chris Harrison fired from the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Chris Harrison has been the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise for years.

In fact, he has been the face of the show since the franchise began almost two decades ago.

Throughout his time on the show, he has become a great friend to many people on the show, including everyone who has been on any season in the past.

But if you ask Bachelor Nation, it may be time to let him go.

The sudden change of heart comes after a recent interview.

Bachelor Nation is furious with Chris Harrison over a recent interview

Chris talked to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who is currently working for Extra. She asked him about the recent revelation in regards to Rachael Kirkconnell, as she isn’t issued a statement after being in photos at a plantation-themed party back in 2018.

Chris didn’t criticize Rachael. Instead, he wanted people to back off.

“First and foremost, I don’t know [exactly what’s going on]. I haven’t talked to Rachael about it, we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” Chris revealed to Rachel.

“I have seen some stuff online. Again, this judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart … Until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this … I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago that’s it.”

While Rachel didn’t agree with him and wanted more accountability, Chris revealed that he didn’t feel that it was the show’s responsibility to speak out about the issue. He also claimed that the show shouldn’t speak out before she does. She has yet to speak out but Chris doesn’t see the rush.

“I respect her enough to allow her the courtesy of time and she can speak on her own,” he added.

After the interview, Chris issued an apology after several people reached out to him, asking him to revisit the issue and hold him accountable.

Bachelor Nation wants Chris Harrison gone from the show

Bachelor fans are furious with these answers. Several people are calling for ABC to fire him.

A Change.org petition has been started to get Chris Harrison removed from the show. The petition is asking for 15,000 signatures and over 12,000 people have already signed it.

Brett S. Vergara, a Bachelor fan and podcaster, revealed that Chris really needed to learn the difference between ‘cancel culture’ and ‘accountability’. Fans want Chris to hold Rachael accountable for her actions.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

It was last weekend that photos surfaced of Rachael at a plantation-themed party back in 2018. Fans slammed ABC for not vetting their contestants prior to casting them on the show.

It was mid-January that Rachael’s mother spoke out against accusations that her daughter was racist.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.