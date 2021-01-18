The Bachelor star Rachael’s mother is speaking out about bullying and racism accusations

The Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell is making headlines these days, but not because of her time on the show.

As of right now, Rachael hasn’t really had much time on the show as Matt James has built strong connections with the other women.

However, there are rumors that Rachael is the one who will win Matt’s heart on The Bachelor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Reality Steve has revealed that he’s been aware that Rachaels’ mom can’t stop talking about how her daughter supposedly won The Bachelor.

Rachael’s mom is breaking her silence online

But with the spotlight comes downsides, accusations, and more. Now, Rachael’s mom is speaking out about accusations against Rachael.

A user by the name of @kimkirkconnell decided to share her thoughts on social media, which was screenshotted and shared by a Bachelor fan account.

She claimed that a woman by the name of Maddy Biester had shared stories about Rachael, claiming that they had attended school together. Kim argues that Maddy supposedly made up stories about Rachael for attention, including claiming that Rachael had bullied someone for liking a black man.

Kim also reveals that she didn’t delete anything online and points out that she never defended the confederate flag.

Kim concluded that there is no win-win situation here and that she just wanted the world to know that they do not support racism of any kind in her family.

Rachael herself hasn’t said anything about the situation.

Rachael is assumed to be the winner of The Bachelor

As of right now, Rachael is guessed to be the winner of The Bachelor. Usually, Reality Steve has a sense of who wins, but he has revealed that he doesn’t have the final confirmation.

Reality Steve’s best guess is that Rachael has won Matt’s heart on The Bachelor

Right now, everything points to Rachael. Matt has revealed that he isn’t happy about people assuming that the winner is white.

He spoke out about people’s assumptions to Rachel Lindsay, who was the first person of color to ever lead The Bachelorette. She picked a white man in the end, and Matt doesn’t like that people assume this is so.

He added that he doesn’t see color when he’s dating and that he has dated people with various backgrounds and skin colors in the past.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.