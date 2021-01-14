The Bachelor star Matt James is frustrated that fans assume the winner is white even though reports point to it

The Bachelor star Matt James is speaking out about the accusations and guesses that are coming from Bachelor Nation in regard to his final pick.

Matt has just started sharing his season of ABC but he’s apparently facing guesses from fans as to who he will pick – and what color their skin may be.

That is upsetting to Matt, who claims that race isn’t a factor when choosing who he dates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He knows what he’s looking for and he doesn’t want to pick people based on the color of their skin. Matt wants to compare his values and desires with those of the women he’s dating.

Matt James is upset with Bachelor viewers for assuming he’ll pick a white woman

Matt decided to speak out about the frustrations he’s dealing with and a Bachelor fan account commented on it.

“I get where he’s coming from…but reality steve says his final rose is white so…” the person running the account added to a screenshot from an article about the matter.

Matt made the comments during an interview with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where he made sure to mention that he had dated Black girls in the past.

“First off, people should, regardless of what they look like, want you to be happy with whoever you’re with,” he explained to Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. “And if you knew anything about me, if you were close to me, you would know that the last women that I dated were all Black women.”

Matt acknowledged that his desire to date women of any race may be upsetting to some people, but that doesn’t really influence his decisions. He also made sure to point out that he has dated women across the board.

“When you’re dating somebody, if you’re excluding a race, then I don’t even know where to begin on that. What I’m looking for in a woman isn’t race-specific,” Matt continued. “What I’m looking for may upset somebody. What I’m looking for isn’t a race. I don’t only exclusively date Black women. I don’t only exclusively date white women. I’ve dated all across the board, and I’ve found redeeming qualities in everybody, which is a blessing, and that’s why it’s so difficult for me throughout this season.”

We have yet to see some of these struggles on The Bachelor, but they could surface as he develops feelings for the women.

Matt James’ final pick is reportedly Rachael

Matt clearly wanted people to know that he didn’t want viewers to assume that he would go for a specific kind of woman.

We’ve previous covered how Matt’s season could end, and that happens to be with a white woman. Reality Steve has guessed that the final woman is Rachael based on what he’s been hearing.

On his website, he revealed that Michelle and Rachael were reportedly the final two. The reason why he felt confident in picking Rachael was that he claimed that Rachael’s mom couldn’t stop talking about Matt picking his daughter on The Bachelorette.

While Reality Steve knows that things could change and that Rachael’s mom could just be talking to throw spoilers off course, Steve believes that this could be correct.

Little has been spoiled for Matt’s season thus far. Right now, viewers are guessing that Matt is keeping Victoria around because producers want him to – not because he sees a future with her. In other words, she may not stick around for much longer.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.