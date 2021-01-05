The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s how Matt James’ season could end

The Bachelor with Matt James premiered tonight on ABC after the network only had two weeks off between seasons.

Usually, The Bachelorette wraps up in the spring and the season leads into Bachelor In Paradise. Then, Bachelor fans are usually without any shows throughout the fall.

But, the coronavirus pandemic shut down earlier this year pushed production into overdrive and ABC is working hard to get back on track.

To get back into their regular-scheduled programming, The Bachelor premiered right on time. But unlike a regular season, there are currently no spoilers for the season.

The Bachelor star Matt James’ possible conclusion revealed

Reality Steve has teased that he does have an idea of who is the final four women on Matt’s season. But he doesn’t have all the information he needs to confidently reveal who wins Matt’s heart.

On his website this week, Reality Steve outlined what he knew already ahead of the premiere, sharing that he doesn’t have all the women who will make it to the final four.

“I only have 3 that I know for sure: Serena Pitt (don’t forget, there are two Serena’s this season), Rachael Kirkconnell, and Michelle Young (Michelle enters as part of the group of 5 after rose ceremony #2),” he revealed on his website.

“I do not know who the 4th girl is, although I was told it was Bri Springs, I haven’t gotten the confirmation I needed. But since I’m just laying out everything for you that I was told pre-season, there you go.”

Steve also pointed out that he doesn’t know what order they go in, but that he has been told that Michelle and Rachael were the final two and that Rachael won the season. On his blog, he wrote that Rachael’s family can’t stop talking about her winning the season, and he adds that he wouldn’t put too much into it because he heard the same thing about Madison Prewett and Peter Weber last year.

That is currently all he wants to share at the moment.

Matt James will deal with an ex-girlfriend and Heather Martin

We do know that Matt had an ex-girlfriend who tried to get on the show to compete for his heart. However, production didn’t let her get as far as filming. We don’t know if Matt played a role in that decision.

However, we do know that one former Bachelor contestant will show up again. Hannah Brown may have played a role in pushing Heather Martin to pursue Matt on The Bachelor as she wanted a shot with Matt.

All of the women on the show are new, which means new drama. This season also has one contestant being accused of being a “sugar baby” and an “escort,” We don’t know who that person is just yet.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.