Matt James’ season of The Bachelor has one contestant being accused of being a ‘sugar baby’ and an ‘escort’

The Bachelor star Matt James is gearing up for his own season of the show, which is expected to premiere on January 4, 2021.

It has been a highly anticipated season, as Matt is the first person of color to take the lead on The Bachelor.

Even though the show has been on for two decades, the producers have never cast a Black man to lead the show.

So, when Matt was announced as the next Bachelor, women flocked to the application submissions website and applied.

We know that Matt will have a record 32 women on his season of the show and based on a new trailer, they aren’t holding back in their fight for Matt.

Matt James’ women are mocking each other to win his attention

In the new trailer, which was released right after Tayshia Adams’ engagement on The Bachelorette, it’s revealed that one of the women is actually being accused of being an escort.

We don’t know who the woman is or how this discussion came to be. In the explosive trailer, we hear one of the women calling out an unidentified woman, calling her a “sugar baby’ and an “escort.”

We also hear Anna, the copywriter from Chicago, say that one of the other women “may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men.”

There are lots of things to unpack as new details start to surface about this unknown woman.

We already know that Matt will have an ex-girlfriend pursue him, but she won’t make it onto the show. We also know that Heather Martin, one of Hannah Brown’s best friends, will try to pursue him. She’s also sent home the same day she arrives.

What we know about Matt James’ season of The Bachelor

Even though much of Matt’s season is currently unspoiled, we do know some things about his season. We know that there are a record number of women, who are ready to fight for his attention. Some of these women may have waited for years to get a person of color to be the lead on The Bachelor, fully aware of rose ceremonies and all the rules.

As it turns out, Matt knew nothing about rose ceremonies and he didn’t know how things would unfold.

We also know that Matt claims he has never been in love before, which means he will have some painful and raw experiences. Chris Harrison has already teased that Matt will go through the ‘wringer’ on his season of the show.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.