Chris Harrison says Matt James goes through ‘the wringer’ and calls some moments ‘gut-wrenching’

The Bachelor star Matt James has wrapped filming for his season of the show, which took place in the fall in Pennsylvania.

And his season is just weeks away from airing on ABC, as his season is expected to premiere Monday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.

After Clare Crawley’s quick romance in just 12 days and Tayshia Adams’ drama-free season, fans are excited about something new and exciting.

If Chris Harrison is to be believed, fans will get an interesting and innocent season with Matt.

This is because Matt doesn’t have any experience in the Bachelor world.

Chris Harrison says some moments are gut-wrenching for Matt James

Chris has opened up about this upcoming season to Us Weekly about what fans can expect from The Bachelor.

“I told him, ‘Look, before I even really dive into any of these issues, there’s going to be times when you want to just punch me in the face. We’re going to be angry. We’re going to hate each other. We’re going to love each other. We’re going to cry together. These are all these things that are about to happen. I know you don’t believe it now, but trust me,’” Chris revealed about the advice and prep talk he gave Matt prior to the show.

“And low and behold, it all happened!”

We don’t know a lot about Matt’s season yet, other than the fact that a record 32 women will show up for him. We know that Heather Martin will show up later and try to win his attention, but he sends her home the same day.

We also know that one of his ex-girlfriends from before the show will show up, but we don’t know what her intentions are. We don’t know for certain whether she gets airtime or if she was cut prior to the show filming.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say yes. It’s a wild ride,” Chris continued.

“There is a depth and layers to him — the likes of which we’ve never seen on this show. There are issues that we need to dive into, issues that he realizes along the way, that if we don’t face head-on, we’re not going anywhere. It is contentious at times, it’s emotional at times, it’s gut-wrenching, it’s anger. You’re going to get it all. Bless him for going through this because he went through the wringer.”

Chris Harrison has previously teased an interesting season for Matt James

Chris has previously revealed that Matt and Chris exchanged ‘words’ during filming, but didn’t share what it was about.

However, it’s no secret that Matt has no idea about The Bachelorette structure or how things work. Matt was never on a previous season of The Bachelorette and didn’t know anything about rose ceremonies.

Chris shared that while he and the producers would discuss everything, Matt would interrupt them, telling them that he had no idea what they were talking about. He didn’t know how it would all unfold, which apparently was a bit overwhelming for him.

Plus, Chris shared one major fact about Matt – he has never been in love before, which will surely only add to the season’s twists and turns.

The Bachelorette concludes this week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.