Matt James as The Bachelor could be the best season in years

The Bachelor star Matt James has wrapped his season of the show in Pennsylvania and he’s ready to share his journey on ABC in 2021.

His season is less than a month away and even though fans are still invested in Tayshia Adams’ journey, her season will end before Christmas

Even though Clare Crawley blew up The Bachelorette by picking Dale Moss after 12 days and Tayshia taking over, Matt’s season could be a better journey.

The reason?

There is so much innocence involved as Matt has been open and honest about his lack of experience with love.

Matt James’ season could be the best of the year

In the new trailer released by ABC, Matt reveals that he views everything in life as a blessing. It’s clear based on the trailer that he’s falling for some of the women and he’s definitely exploring relationships that could end with a proposal.

The women are also into Matt as they get competitive. One of the women reveals that her worst insecurities are coming out and Matt is caught telling another woman that she has everything he’s looking for.

This trailer alone could possibly make Matt’s season one of the best in years.

One of the reasons why this is one of the best seasons in years is that Matt has shared that he has never been in love.

He has no idea what he is going into with The Bachelor, as he’s asked to date a record-breaking 32 women on his season.

Matt will have to challenge himself and let go a bit to find love. In other words, it’ll be an honest, raw, challenging, and innocent journey that can only contain tears, heartbreak, and honesty.

Matt James may have dodged a bullet with Clare Crawley

Matt is actually completely new to the whole process. He was initially picked to film The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley, but he was pulled from the show.

ABC gave him his own season of The Bachelor after he was accused by Clare of using The Bachelorette platform to raise money on Cameo.

Tyler Cameron has revealed that Matt has dodged a bullet by not appearing on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

Clare was focused on Dale and the other guys didn’t stand a chance. When Clare decided to shut down The Bachelorette, the guys wanted answers. She revealed that she would never apologize for following her heart.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.