Tyler Cameron slammed after hinting Matt James dodged a bullet with Clare Crawley

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron continues to speak out about Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

After Episode 3, it was clear that Dale Moss was a frontrunner, and the guys started picking up on the fact that they didn’t have a chance to find love with her.

Instead, they questioned whether they should stage a walk-out or ask production for a new Bachelorette, who could give them a second chance at finding love.

Tyler, whose best friend Matt James was supposed to compete on Clare’s season, is currently in Pennsylvania filming his own season of the show.

And for Tyler, that’s welcome news considering what is happening on the show.

Tyler Cameron’s followers aren’t happy with him after recent comments

The Bachelor fan account @bachelornationdaily shared a screenshot from E! News, where Tyler said Matt dodged a bullet by not filming The Bachelorette with her.

In the comments, Tyler made sure to say that he wasn’t calling out Clare personally because he didn’t know her on or off-camera.

However, he seemed thrilled his friend didn’t have to compete on this season of the show as he would have no chance of finding love.

The Bachelor fan account added, “Just another reason why Tyler C sucks a**.”

In the highlighted interview, Tyler revealed he believes Clare knows what she wants, and she’s very decisive. He also explained that it isn’t an attack on Clare, but he’s happy his friend didn’t go there with high hopes only to never stand a chance with her.

“No, I, I don’t know. I don’t know Clare as a person, so I don’t know who she is on or off-camera, you know?” Tyler said, according to E! Online. “But I think that’s very, you know, she has what she wants, she knows what she wants. She’s very decisive.”

And that’s why he’s happy Matt didn’t go on the show.

“That boy dodged a bullet,” he said. “That boy is on his own. Just cause it’s a mess. It’s just a disaster. You know what I mean? It’s nothing about Clare. It’s a mess, you know? Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he’s not there.”

Tyler Cameron’s friend Matt James hasn’t said anything harsh about Clare Crawley

While Tyler is dishing out his thoughts on Clare’s season, Matt has been surprisingly quiet about everything. He revealed he was sad he didn’t get to meet Clare, but he has also been thankful for his own opportunity to be The Bachelor.

Everything we know about The Bachelorette aired after Matt went into quarantine in Pennsylvania to film his own season of the show, so he hasn’t had a chance to speak out about Clare’s situation.

But that isn’t stopping his best friend from doing so.

Tyler previously revealed that he questioned whether someone could truly fall in love after just 12 days, questioning whether Clare and Dale’s connection is truly that of real love.

Tyler is currently at the Nemacolin Resort to support his friend Matt as The Bachelor. By all accounts, it sounds like Tyler will be part of the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which is expected to start airing in January 2021.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.