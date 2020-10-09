Tyler Cameron reveals his predictions for Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is excited about the new season, which features Clare Crawley.

Clare, who has been promoting this season on her Instagram account, is excited for fans to watch.

And Tyler, whose best friend Matt James was scheduled to appear on Clare’s season, is excited to see how everything will play out. Tyler has experience with The Bachelorette, as he competed on Hannah Brown’s season.

He made it to the finale but was dumped by Hannah in favor of Jed Wyatt.

Tyler Cameron offers his thoughts on Clare’s Bachelorette season

Now that the guys are getting ready to watch this new season, Tyler hopes that they can learn from his experience.

He spoke to US Weekly about his experience and the advice he would give anyone who goes on The Bachelorette.

“Don’t do what I did on the first night!” Tyler told the magazine, adding, “Definitely try and talk to the person. … You gotta use the time on camera and off camera to really see if that connection is real enough and what that connection is.”

As it turns out, Tyler never did speak to Hannah the first night.

On Clare’s season, there is a general contractor named Tyler Cottrill. If fans recall, Tyler is also a general contractor.

“I’m pulling for him. I’m excited for him,” Tyler told the magazine.

It appears that Tyler is planning on watching Clare’s season of the show, even though she was initially mean to Matt James. She called him out for using Cameo to raise money for charity, especially since he had been announced to compete on The Bachelorette.

He has been a big supporter of his friend Matt, who was named the next Bachelor. Tyler revealed he had scoped out the women for his friend, revealing they are all gorgeous.

Tyler Cameron has set the record straight about Hannah Brown

Tyler recently announced that nothing happened between him and Hannah during the infamous quarantine.

Hannah stayed with Tyler for a couple of weeks, and fans hoped they were rekindling their relationship.

Hannah and Tyler opened up about their relationship in a new YouTube video, revealing they weren’t in a place where they could pursue a relationship.

After losing his mother, Tyler said he changed, as he was sad and just needed some time to process everything that happened. Even though Tyler’s mom loved Hannah, he needed time to deal with his feelings and everything going on in his life.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.