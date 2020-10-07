Tyler Cameron calls Matt James’ Bachelor girls ‘gorgeous, says ‘we are stoked for him’

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron knows that his friend Matt James will have fun filming The Bachelor.

Matt is currently at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, which is where The Bachelor will film on-location because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Matt and the women who will compete on the show are currently in quarantine to ensure no one brings COVID-19 to the set.

Tyler is not in Pennsylvania to support his friend, but he has done some homework.

Tyler Cameron is excited about his friend’s new journey

On Instagram, he revealed that he and their mutual friend Jacob Laham, also known as @brownbearvisuals on Instagram, had checked out the women for Matt.

ABC announced the women yesterday and it didn’t take long for Tyler and Jacon to scope them out for their friend.

“Me and @brownbearvisuals this morning looking at the cast of Matt’s season. We are stoked for him. Gorgeous girls,” Tyler revealed on Instagram, showing an old picture of himself and Matt looking at a phone.

Tyler clearly approves of the women who were chosen for his friend Matt James this season. But there is an interesting twist to the selection – and Tyler didn’t bring it up.

Tyler Cameron didn’t address the ex-girlfriend rumor

One of the women that ABC had chosen for Matt is reportedly one of his ex-girlfriends.

As the women were announced yesterday, Reality Steve revealed that Matt had previously been linked to Madison Nelson. He claimed that the two supposedly dated back in the fall of last year when Tyler was dating Gigi Hadid.

This was also the time that Matt and Tyler continued to hang out all the time, including being spotted together in New York City. In other words, Tyler should have recognized her. He could be keeping his knowledge to himself to avoid angering ABC, as they may want this news to be a twist.

Reality Steve shared a photo of Matt and Madison together, sitting at a fashion show. This photo is reportedly from fall 2019.

But Madison may have to fight for Matt’s attention as he also has a pageant girl on his season. We also know that Matt will have a famous Tik Tok star competing for the final rose as well. It will be interesting to see how Matt navigates through the women who are there to fight for his attention.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.