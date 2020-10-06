Matt James’ ex-girlfriend from last year will reportedly be on The Bachelor

Matt James is currently in Pennsylvania, waiting for his season of The Bachelor to start filming.

It’s set to start filming this upcoming Saturday, October 10. The women who are competing on his season of the show are currently in quarantine at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania.

Matt hasn’t met the women yet and it’s possible he won’t see them on social media, as ABC announced them yesterday.

At this point, he could be without his phone.

Interestingly, ABC chose one of his ex-girlfriends to compete in this upcoming season of the show.

Matt James will reportedly film The Bachelor with one of his ex-girlfriends

The news broke this morning when Reality Steve started to share details about the women who had reportedly been cast by ABC.

He shared that he had some tea already. The ex-girlfriend is Madison Nelson and she dated Matt around the time that Tyler Cameron was dating Gigi Hadid.

She apparently went to a fashion show with Matt and he was tagged in something she posted. Reality Steve reveals he heard that they were together for a couple of months.

Matt James dated her after Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette

For those who are confused about the timeline, here’s what we know.

Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette wrapped up in the summer of 2019, right before Bachelor In Paradise began. Tyler and Hannah went out for drinks to see if there was a connection but just days later, he was spotted with Gigi Hadid.

The two were linked for a few weeks but their hectic schedules made it hard for them to see each other. In mid-October 2019, Tyler was spotted in Paris, possibly supporting Gigi as she was there for fashion week.

In other words, Matt was dating Madison last fall. He was announced as a cast member on Clare’s season in March, so they could have broken up before Christmas last year. He was then chosen as The Bachelor in June of this year.

Madison will have to complete with over 40 other women, as ABC shared about 43 women this week, some of which will compete on the show.

One of those women is a Tik Tok star, so she knows what it is like to gain the room’s attention – and keep it.

Perhaps Madison is going on The Bachelor to see what connection they currently have or maybe to get some answers as to how the relationship ended.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.