Matt James may have a famous Tik Tok star with a million likes on his season of The Bachelor


Matt James Bachelor
Matt James may have a Tik Tok star on his season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James has left home to film his season of The Bachelor.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the production has to take extra precautions, so Matt and the female contestants went into quarantine early to ensure that no one had COVID-19.

He’s been at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania for a couple of weeks now and the women are making their way to him to quarantine this week.

The goal is to start filming next Saturday, October 10, so they can wrap up before Christmas.

The women have started to travel to Pennsylvania, so Reality Steve is learning more about who it could be.

Matt James may have a Tik Tok star on his season

Yesterday, Reality Steve started to share some of the information he was learning about Matt’s women, and one of them is apparently a Tik Tok star.

According to Reality Steve, she doesn’t compare to Charli or Addison, but she has a lot of followers and over a million likes.

RS Tik Tok
Pic credit: @bachelorteadaily/Instagram

@bachelorteadaily was excited to learn who it could be but Reality Steve never added her identity. The person he has in mind could have made her social media profiles private yesterday, sparking speculation that she would appear on the show.

The women are leaving for Pennsylvania this week to start filming the new season, so the switch to private comes at a suspicious time. Steve has yet to definitively identify any of the women from Matt’s season.

Matt James isn’t the first one to deal with influencers

It’s interesting that Matt may have a Tik Tok personality on his show. She would be the first of her kind to film The Bachelor, though there have been influencers on the show in the past.

Past contestants have been accused of using the show to gain fame, causing more lead Bachelor and Bachelorette figures to question whether everyone is truly there for the right reasons.

Infamously, Bentley from Ashley’s season of the Bachelorette openly admitted to the cameras that he was only on the show to promote his business, but wouldn’t admit it to her fans. He would leave Ashley heartbroken when he left the show because he claimed he missed his daughter.

We don’t know much else about his season. Matt’s season wasn’t done casting back in August, possibly because they couldn’t find the right candidates for him.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.


