Clare Crawley’s guys want answers after she shuts down The Bachelorette for Dale Moss

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is making her own rules and ditching the traditional path to an engagement on the show.

As ABC has teased for months, Clare will pick Dale Moss and ignore the other guys to the point where they threaten to walk out.

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, the guys will confront Clare about her decision to spend so much time with Dale.

The breaking point will come in tonight’s episode when Chris Harrison confronts Clare about her decision to put Dale first.

Now, the guys want answers.

Clare Crawley’s guys want answers after she picks Dale Moss

ABC released a new promo showing the guys confronting Clare about her choosing to spend so much time with Dale.

In the promo, Dale and Clare are shown snuggling in bed together. It then focuses on the guys, who want to know if they had been talking prior to the show.

You can see the promo for tonight’s episode below.

Clare has previously stated that only Blake Moynes reached out to her on social media when her mother fell and broke her nose.

Despite that assertion, fans believe that Clare and Dale also chatted prior to the show, as they have a hard time believing that Clare would shut down the Bachelorette for one guy after just 12 days.

Michelle Money, one of Clare’s best friends, claims that they didn’t chat prior to the show, but fans aren’t buying it.

Clare Crawley has been down over how everything is playing out

Because of her desire to pursue Dale, fans have been upset with Clare for the way she has handled everything.

We’ve reported that Clare is struggling with criticism from fans who are watching the show. Viewers believe that she has neglected the guys and isn’t giving them a fair shot.

And that isn’t all- Tyler Cameron has also revealed that he’s glad his friend Matt James didn’t end up on Clare’s season.

Tyler claimed that Matt ‘dodged a bullet’ with Clare when he was given his own season of the Bachelor. Tyler thinks it would’ve been difficult for Matt to be on Clare’s season.

Clare hasn’t said anything about the criticism, but it’s clear she’s not happy about it. She could get a chance to share her thoughts when the Men Tell All films later this month.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.