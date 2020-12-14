Matt James knew nothing about The Bachelor or rose ceremonies says Chris Harrison

The Bachelor star Matt James has wrapped up his season of the show.

He started filming in October and managed to wrap up a whole season by the end of November.

Before he left for filming, Matt told Tyler Cameron that he was coming home with a woman on his arm because he was ready to settle down.

There is just one catch with Matt – he has no experience in The Bachelor world.

In fact, Chris Harrison is now spilling the beans and he admits that filming this season with Matt was a lot different than previous seasons. Apparently, Matt had to be guided through the show because he didn’t know anything about the franchise.

Matt James didn’t know anything about The Bachelor

Chris revealed that they did experience some funny moments during filming, because Matt had never filmed a single episode of The Bachelorette as a contestant.

The production team would just talk to him as if he knew what was going on and he had no clue.

“It was really funny,” Chris told US Weekly recently. “There were some times where he would just — we’d be talking a thousand miles an hour and he would just stop and say, ‘Guys, I don’t know what you’re saying.’”

In fact, Matt had to remind them that he had never done this before and he didn’t know what a rose ceremony was.

“I’ve never done [this]. I don’t know what a rose ceremony is. And we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Chris recalled.

“We had to really go back and learn our ABCs and spoon feed this guy. But you know, to your point, there was a sense of innocence [and] naivete that was very endearing about that because he was also real. Everything was happening to him for the first time: group dates, two-on-ones, rose ceremonies. His eyes were just like wide open going, ‘Oh, this is crazy.’”

Even though Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown may have warned him about the show, Matt was alone when he was filming the show and it may have been overwhelming to date 32 women at once.

Matt James wanted to find love on the show

Even though Matt was a Bachelor rookie, he came on The Bachelor with one goal in mind – he wanted to find love.

We’ve already reported that his season could be the best season in years because of this innocence. He doesn’t appear to be The Bachelor for fame, attention, or a possible influencer role on social media after the show.

This is the first time in a long time that The Bachelor has chosen someone who hasn’t been on a previous show before in the franchise.

Thanks to Reality Steve, we know that a previous contestant will show up to meet Matt after filming started. Even though Hannah Brown and Becca Kufrin were top guesses, Steve reported that it is Heather Martin who will crash his season.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.