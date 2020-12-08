A previous Bachelor contestant will show up for Matt James: Fans guess Becca Kufrin or Hannah Brown

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor has wrapped and we are slowly learning about the details of what happened at the resort in Pennsylvania where they filmed the show.

Because the show was filmed on a closed set in Pennsylvania, we don’t know as much as we normally would during a regular season of The Bachelor.

But we do know that someone from the past will show up on his season for a shot at love with him.

We don’t know who. Someone does but he isn’t sharing it right now.

Did Becca Kufrin and Hannah Brown crash Matt James’ season of The Bachelor?

But Bachelor fans have plenty of theories. Someone suggested it could be Heather Martin, who is close friends with Hannah Brown. Perhaps Hannah encouraged her to chase down Matt for a chance at love.

Reality Steve shared that it was someone from the past three seasons, so she’s either from Arie’s season, Colton’s season or Peter Weber’s season.

Fans started to question who it could be and Hannah Brown was a top guess. Hannah is actually close friends with Matt, so she may be pursuing him for a stronger connection.

Another guess was Becca Kufrin, who recently ended her engagement to Garrett. They decided to split up because they didn’t see eye-to-eye on important social issues.

Plus, Becca recently filmed an episode of The Bachelorette so fans already know that she isn’t against showing up on an episode.

Becca Kufrin and Hannah Brown are both single

An interesting twist in all of this is that both women starred as The Bachelorette and both women are single.

Becca is in no rush to get back in the dating game, even though Garrett has moved on with a new woman just weeks after Becca announced they were splitting up and ending their engagement. She recently shared that she would never wear her engagement ring from Garrett again.

She is not in a rush to get engaged, but she hasn’t addressed rumors that she’s seeing Blake Horstmann, the runner-up on her season of the show.

As for Hannah, she admitted that she’s met with a matchmaker to get back in the dating game after her split from Jed Wyatt. She wanted to see if she could make things work with Tyler Cameron, but nothing happened.

She’s ready to see what else the world has to offer.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.