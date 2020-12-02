Becca Kufrin reveals she will never wear the engagement ring from Garrett ever again

Becca Kufrin confirmed that she had broken up with Garrett Yrigoyen on September 1 of this year.

However, the couple had gone through weeks of rumors, as fans believed the two had split up prior to her revealing the news.

Apparently, the two learned of very differing views on social issues and they struggled to get on the same page after the shooting of George Floyd.

While Becca supported the Black Lives Matter movement and stood behind her friend Rachel Lindsay, Garrett supported the Blue Lives Matter movement that supports police in the field.

Now, three months later, Becca is opening up about her engagement ring.

Becca Kufrin reveals she doesn’t want bad energy from Garrett

As it turns out, she still has her engagement ring from Garrett. Becca opened up about the ring to Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast.

“I’m never going to wear [the ring] again,” Becca explained, adding, “I don’t want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself. I don’t want that juju.”

She doesn’t want to have anything to do with the ring that Garrett gave her.

Even though the two broke up on good terms and she issued a statement about their current situation, things seemed to change when he announced a new relationship just two months after their split.

In early November, he revealed he was dating a yoga instructor.

As for Becca, she wasn’t ready to get back into the dating game just because she was single.

“I didn’t want to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole and be like, ‘It’s OK. I’m just going to find the next person to keep me occupied,’” Becca revealed about her plans to date again.

“I was, like, not into talking to guys for a while, you know? And, like, of course, people slide into your DMs. Now, I’m a little bit more open because I think I’m, like, a little bit more ready. But I still have a lot of work to do. And so, it’s fun to have that … but I want to give myself at least until the new year, like a couple more months, to figure out where I’m at.”

As for Becca’s views on possibly becoming the next Bachelorette, she’s open to the idea. However, she also shares that she lives her private life, snuggling with her dog, and not putting the journey first in her life.

Becca Kufrin may be reconnecting with Blake Horstmann

It’s interesting that Becca is more open to the idea of chatting with people online. Why? Because there were recent rumors about Becca and Blake Horstmann supposedly rekindling their romance from the show.

As fans recall, he was the runner-up on her season of the show.

Blake recently revealed that Becca was allowed to be single. He also added that they were friends. He didn’t deny that they had been chatting.

Garrett has revealed that he spent Thanksgiving with his new girlfriend, Alex Farrar.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.