Teresa Giudice would prefer an RHONJ return over family spin-off show: ‘It’s a lot of pressure’

There’s been talk of a possible spin-off starring Teresa Giudice and her family, but does the mom of four want a show of her own?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about that but had a surprising response to the idea.

You would think the OG would jump at the chance to distance herself from her castmates and do her own thing.

However, Teresa confessed that it would be a lot of pressure if it focused only on her family.

Her husband Luis Ruelas jumped at the idea of a family show when asked that question during a joint 2023 interview.

“I would love to do something with Teresa, yeah, something positive,” Luis admitted.

Teresa was also open to it at the time, telling E! News “I wouldn’t mind doing it with Luis, ’cause he’s so easy.”

Meanwhile, Bravo viewers are unconvinced that Teresa can carry a show on her own as a recent poll showed the majority voted she could not.

Does RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice want a spin-off show with her family?

The RHONJ star answered fan questions during a podcast chat on Turning the Tables, and the spinoff was a topic of conversation.

Amid talks of a reboot and a possible firing from the franchise, is Teresa open to another show involving her family?

“The whole thing is, It’s like a lot to have it all on your family,” reasoned the OG. “But listen, never say never, so you never know what the future holds.”

During the crossover podcast chat with AllaboutTRH, the co-hosts noted that they grew up watching Teresa and her kids on TV.

“I know, but I feel like it’s a lot of pressure when it’s just your family,” she explained. “That’s why I like being on Housewives ’cause then there are other families, so it’s just not focused on your family.”

Teresa shares an update on her daughter Milania

Speaking of family, the RHONJ star sent her third daughter Milania Giudice off to college and it was an emotional moment for the 52-year-old.

In Season 14 we watched Teresa’s camera-shy daughter Gabriella head off to the University of Michigan, and she briefly allowed the moment to be captured for TV.

RHONJ is not filming and won’t be for some time, but Teresa revealed that 18-year-old Milania was heading off to college.

“I’m so excited for her, she’s nervous,” admitted the Bravo Housewife. “I’m like, ‘Listen, just live your best life…’ I’m excited for her.”

Check out Teresa Giudice’s podcast chat below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.