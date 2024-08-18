Here’s Andy Cohen’s response to rumor about Teresa Giudice’s RHONJ firing

Andy Cohen was visibly annoyed at recent questions about The Real Housewives of New Jersey as the franchise’s future remains in limbo.

Season 14 has officially ended with viewers expressing dissatisfaction with the humdrum cast sitdown that replaced the traditional reunion.

Now, rumors are swirling about who will stay on the show and who is getting axed.

Frank Catania caused a stir on social media after he expressed in a recent interview that he heard rumors of Teresa Giudice being asked to stop the show.

The comment garnered a lot of attention, causing Frank to backtrack and clear up the remark, saying, “I have no idea what the network is doing.”

Someone who has an idea about the network is RHONJ executive producer, Andy Cohen, and he was asked about Teresa’s firing during a recent appearance.

The Bravo head honcho has stated many times that they are still undecided about the franchise.

However, that hasn’t stopped the rumors from running rampant, and anxious fans of the show await news on what’s next for RHONJ.

Andy Cohen reacts to rumors about Teresa Giudice’s firing

Frank Catania no doubt got a stern phone call from Bravo after his latest comments had RHONJ viewers in a tizzy.

Monsters and Critics shared a snippet of Franks’s interview from the Lisa Alastuey podcast.

The host claimed she heard that Teresa was being fired and the RHONJ star said he heard rumors of the OG being asked to step down from the show.

However, during a recent interview, Andy was asked by Entertainment Tonight, “Do you see this as being the end for Teresa Giudice?”

“You will get news no time soon, and you will get news no time soon!” the 56-year-old bluntly repeated.

“We’re gonna take our time and we’re in no rush. You have to wait for great things,” he added.

Andy Cohen says there’s ‘no moving forward’ with the current RHONJ cast

Andy couldn’t have made his point any clearer as he answered question after question about RHONJ — while celebrating his wax figure unveiling at Madam Toussant’s in New York.

This time it was EXTRA that asked about the turbulent franchise, noting that viewers are waiting for an update.

“Keep waiting” Andy exclaimed. “There’s no rush, yeah we’re gonna take our time.”

However, while the dad of two refused to reveal who from the cast is getting fired his next comment gave us a major clue that a big change is coming.

“I actually thought it was a great season, but I think that it was just very clear that there was no moving forward with this group,” Andy confessed.

Check out Andy’s comments about RHONJ below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.