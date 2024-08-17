The Real Housewives of New Jersey househusband Frank Catania has walked back some recent comments he made about Teresa Giudice.

Season 14 of RHONJ finally ended with a lackluster non-reunion at Rails Steakhouse.

Thanks to the toxic and divided cast, the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains uncertain.

Frank got the ball rolling on a new rumor regarding Season 15 of the Bravo show the other day.

Dolores Catania’s ex-husband made some claims about Teresa, saying he heard she wasn’t being fired but was being asked to leave RHONJ.

Well, that, of course, caused a media frenzy and had TreStumps coming out in full force. Now Frank has clarified his comments.

Frank Catania walks back Teresa Giudice ‘asked to leave’ RHONJ remark

Page Six shared an Instagram post featuring the story of what Frank said about Teresa being asked to leave the show. The comments section was filled with replies, including one claiming Frank denied saying those words.

“@frank.catania.sr has denied saying he knows about any Bravo casting decisions. Frank, share the truth on here since @pagesix seems to just post fake rumors created by low budget accounts,” read the comment.

Well, Frank did exactly what the person asked by replying and setting the record straight.

“@marteaniswitheddy that is correct, I have no idea what the network is doing, and I can assure you that I am the low man on the totem pole and will be the last to find out when they do make a decision. Quite simply I said if Teresa was not to come back, it would not be because they would fire her, but would probably ask her to leave, and get some kind of a spinoff. Unfortunately, media puts a spin on everything to the negative,” Frank wrote.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Frank has an idea for Real Housewives househusbands show that he hopes gets greenlight whether he’s back on Jersey or not.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Frank Catania says Teresa Giudice ‘isn’t the same’

It’s not a secret that Frank has changed his stance on Teresa since she got with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Frank admitted on The Lisa Alastuey Podcast that Teresa isn’t the same person he grew up with or knew even before Louie.

“Listen, she’s changed in my opinion. She has changed since Louie has been around. She’s just not herself. She’s not the Teresa I grew up with,” Frank expressed.

RHONJ fans will recall Teresa and Frank bonded when he helped coach her for her bodybuilding competition in 2029, right before she met her now husband.

Frank Catania isn’t the only one who isn’t a Louie fan. Fans of the show have slammed Louie many times, including when Loiue was blasted for stressing Teresa out.

None of that matters to Teresa, though, who doubled down that she and Louie were vindicated in Season 14 of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.