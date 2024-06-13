Andy Cohen addresses RHONJ Season 15 cast rumors: Who is returning?

The rumor mill has been buzzing about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for weeks.

Ever since news broke that RHONJ Season 14 would not have a conventional reunion, speculation about Season 15 has been all over the place.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the latest rumor involves who is sticking around New Jersey and who is getting the axe.

Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania were safe if you believe the stories running rampant on the Internet.

Andy Cohen set the record straight on that hot topic and other questions about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Real Housewives executive didn’t hold back at the Tribeca Film Festival, explaining the reunion and the franchise’s future.

Andy Cohen addresses RHONJ Season 15 cast rumors

Speaking with Extra on the red carpet, Andy was, of course, asked about RHONJ.

The WHHL host reiterated that once fans see the Season 14 finale, they will understand why a reunion is not happening. Andy even thinks the last episode of the season serves as both a reunion and finale.

“There’s a lot of speculation about casting for Jersey next season. No decisions have been made. We are nowhere close to making any decision, so don’t believe anything you read right now,” he expressed.

Andy also teased the rest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, which is “great,” and he’s ready for fans to see it play out.

The one thing Andy did clarify, though, is there is no hope for reconciliation between Teresa and Melissa Gorga, but he didn’t give any insight into how that will impact Season 15 of RHONJ.

What else has Andy Cohen said about who will return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15?

It’s no secret that RHONJ fans can’t stop asking who will return for the next show season amid the cast divide and toxicity. Season 14 has proven the battle lines are drawn, with the cast being either Team Teresa or Team Melissa.

Well, aside from Jenn Fessler and Dolores Catania. The latter has always remained neutral.

Andy has not indicated how casting will proceed. Still, he previously shared on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked that the next season of New Jersey will follow The Real Housewives of Atlanta in terms of a cast shakeup.

Unfortunately, all Andy has done for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans is leave us with more questions than answers. Based on his remarks, it will be months before there’s anything concrete shared about Season 15 of the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.