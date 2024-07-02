RHONJ fans say ‘no more’ as Teresa Giudice brings daughter Milania to WWHL celebration

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are officially tired of Teresa Giudice and her daughters and they’re lashing out on social media.

This time it’s not Gia Giudice who’s feeling the wrath of critics, it’s her younger sister Milania Giudice.

The newly minted high school graduate was a guest, alongside her mom on the recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode.

Andy celebrated the show’s 15th anniversary and brought out several memorable Bravolebrities to help mark the special occasion.

Teresa takes the title as the guest who’s appeared on the show more than anyone else — 44 times to be exact.

It’s understandable why she was front and center for the celebration, but viewers are still trying to figure out why Milania was in attendance.

RHONJ fans say ‘no more’ to Teresa Giudice’s daughters

A clip of Milania and Teresa was posted online. In it, they joined other familiar faces such as RHOA’s Porsha Williams, RHONY alum Sonja Morgan, and our forever Countess, Luann de Lesseps for some WWHL fun backstage.

However, the mother-daughter duo garnered backlash as fans expressed annoyance at seeing the 18-year-old at the event.

“I don’t understand why the kids of the franchises need to be incorporated here. I don’t care how old they are… totally irrelevant for this celebration,” reasoned a commenter.

“Teresa’s daughter needs to get a life on her own. She a kid trying to act ridiculous 🔥,” wrote someone else.

A critic also exclaimed, “No more Teresa’s daughter. Stop that story. Please.”

Several other people shared similar sentiments on the WWHL Instagram page.

“Read the room. Nobody wants Teresa and her daughter,” someone wrote.

“Stop please with these kids, who I realize are 18 and over but not housewives!!!! Move on girls!!” added someone else.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Teresa shares her favorite WWHL moment

Teresa had her moment on the WWHL anniversary episode as she shared her fondest memory from being on the late-night show.

The RHONJ star also made it a point to remind the other guests that she’s been on the show more than anyone else.

When Andy asked if she had a favorite moment, the mom of four said, “Yes, I had to remember ’cause this is my 44th time today.”

She continued, “I just went down memory lane, and you know what was so special to me? Is when you asked me to be here when you said you were going to be a daddy.”

That warmed Andy’s heart and he happily responded, “Yes, that was amazing.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.