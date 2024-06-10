RHONJ fans trash Teresa Giudice’s WWHL bodysuit: ‘What is that outfit?’

At some point, Andy Cohen made the mistake of declaring his love for seeing women in bodysuits, and since then, Teresa Giudice has taken that to heart.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star takes the prize for the most appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and in recent years, she’s diligently worn a bodysuit.

However, fans have grown tired of seeing the OG in the predictable outfit, and she’s getting dragged on social media.

People did not like Teresa’s purple bodysuit for her latest guest appearance on WWHL and begged her to retire it.

While on the show, Teresa was asked about her former friend Dina Manzo, and she was also in the hot seat as Andy questioned her involvement in leaking stories to bloggers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She denied the claims, but RHONJ fans aren’t buying it. Something else they’re not buying? Teresa’s outdated Mugler ensemble.

RHONJ fans trash Teresa Giudice’s WWHL outfit

Teresa joined Andy Cohen on his late-night show wearing the Mugler purple and beige illusion bodysuit.

Clips showed the RHONJ star feeling confident in the body-hugging ensemble and having fun backstage, but the comments about the outfit were less than flattering.

“Can we retire the mugler bodysuit once and for all please?” said a commenter.

“WHY ARE WE STILL WEARING MUGLER BODYSUITS IN 2024!! They should’ve never left the runway years ago,” exclaimed someone else.

One Instagram user asked, “Does she own a mirror? An agent? A stylist?”

“Teresa girl… what is that outfit,” questioned someone else.

One person also added, “When you’ve got WWHL @ 9 & an ice skating competition @10.”

Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Teresa gives an update on Dina Manzo

During her WWHL appearance, Teresa’s former best friend, Dina Manzo, was a topic of conversation after a recent win in court.

Dina’s ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, was convicted of hiring a mobster to attack her boyfriend in 2015 and now faces up to 43 years in prison.

As per The New York Post, Thomas was “found guilty of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering resulting in serious bodily injury, and concealing documents related to a federal investigation.”

Andy read a viewer question asking Teresa if she had “spoken to Dina since her ex-husband’s conviction. If so, how’s she doing?”

“Yeah, I texted her, and she hearted it,” said the mom of four.

When Andy asked the OG about her reaction to Thomas’ conviction, she exclaimed, “Justice was served.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.