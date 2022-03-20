RHONJ: Teresa Giudice rocks similar catsuit as Khloe Kardashian during recent appearance on WWHL

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is twinning with Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/E!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has stepped up her fashion game and a recent outfit she wore on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has tongues wagging.

Teresa’s skintight catsuit is similar to one that Khloe Kardashian rocked last year and both women added their flair to their outfits.

While the style is very on-brand for The Kardashians star it’s an unexpected look for Teresa.

However, the Jersey Housewife rocked the ensemble with a lot of confidence and later reposted photos of the outfit on social media.

Teresa Giudice rocks similar outfit as Khloe Kardashian

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star surprised the WWHL audience with the outfit she wore during her recent appearance.

Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas was also front and center for the OG’s stint on the show where she dished about their upcoming wedding.

The stylish catsuit is made by designer Marine Serre and is aptly named the blue moonfish skin Medusa catsuit. It is currently sold out everywhere but similar options from the designer retail for about $600.

The fitted jumpsuit is made from stretch jersey fabric with a second-skin effect and laser-cut edges. It also features an embellished moon fish print in shades of beige, blue and green.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The RHONJ star accessorized the sexy attire with lots of bling including a diamond choker, tennis bracelet, and an assortment of rings. The 49-year-old completed the outfit with silver pointy, crystal-bow pumps.

Teresa shared photos of her outfit on Instagram with the caption, “They can steal my recipe but the sauce don’t taste the same!”

Khloe Kardashian turned heads in her avatar attire back in 2021

Skintight catsuits have become a signature style for Khloe Kardashian who wore something similar to Teresa’s outfit back in 2021.

The Kardashians star shared several photos of the outfit on Instagram and captioned the post “Avatar.” It has since racked up over 3.6 million likes and thousands of comments.

While the print is the same as the one worn by the Real Housewives of New Jersey star the style is a little different.

Khloe’s outfit was a two-piece attire with the same blue moonfish print but it included the second skin moon top which retails for $320 and the full-moon print leggings for $443.

Both items are currently sold out but when Khloe wore the ensemble back in 2021, she paired it with a matching blue, round clutch from the same outfit designer Marine Serre, along with nude pumps.

Khloe has been wearing a lot of skintight catsuits since she lost weight and got her body in tip-top shape. She rocked a skintight jumpsuit from her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi collaborating last year as well.

The 37-year-old wore the outfit while filming for her family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.