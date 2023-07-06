Here’s why Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania refuses to watch RHONJ

Teresa Giudice is not the only one in the family who has a hard time watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey, her daughter Milania is in the same boat.

The 17-year-old recently opened up about the show she’s been a part of since she was about four years old and confessed that she’s never watched it.

Teresa said the same thing in 2022 and shocked us all with the revelation that she had only recently started to watch the show.

Now the OG is all caught up, but Milania fears that seeing the episodes will only make her angry.

The Jersey franchise has been on the air for 13 years, and for most of that time has centered on the family drama between Teresa and Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Things took a very toxic turn this last season, and the Giudice girls drew a clear line in the sand after their uncle and aunt skipped out on Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Milania Giudice says she’ll get ‘angry and upset’ if she watches RHONJ

The second youngest daughter of Joe and Teresa Giudice was a guest on her mom’s podcast, Namaste B$tches, and RHONJ was a topic of conversation.

The teenager made a surprising confession during the chat with her mom and co-host Melissa Pfeister.

“I never watch the show,” she declared. “This season, I said I was gonna start watching it, but I didn’t do it.”

Teresa then chimed in and explained that Milania has seen the show to some extent because “she watches it here and there.”

“I see clips on TikTok whatever, but no, I don’t watch it,” added Milania, who confessed that she wants to watch the show from the beginning but with 13 seasons, that’s going to be hard.

As for why she hasn’t watched the popular Bravo series? Milania reasoned, “Sometimes I just like would get embarrassed of seeing myself on the show,” and “sometimes watching the show would make me angry and upset.”

Teresa Giudice says she never watched RHONJ until 2022

If it’s one person who understands Milania’s decision, it’s Teresa because she confessed in 2022 that although at that point the show had been on TV for 12 years, she had never watched it.

That seemed hard to believe, but the 51-year-old claimed she had only seen clips of RHONJ on Instagram.

However, she told PEOPLE that she started to watch some of the past seasons to see what Joe and Melissa Gorga had said about her over the years, and it was like a knife through her heart.

“I just wanted to educate myself and to see what my brother and sister-in-law were saying about me,” she confessed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.