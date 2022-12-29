Teresa Giudice claims she never watched Real Housewives of New Jersey before but she is now

Teresa Giudice admits she just started watching RHONJ. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Adam Nemser

Teresa Giudice already has her DVR set to watch the anticipated new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey amid her ongoing family feud.

We’ve known for several months now that Teresa is on the outs with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, and she recently started watching the show to keep an eye on the couple.

“I just wanted to educate myself and to see what my brother and sister-in-law were saying about me,” she confessed in a recent interview.

According to the mom of four, through all the years of being on RHONJ, she never felt the need to tune in, that is, until now!

Despite being on the show since Season 1, she only decided this year to start watching after seeing clips on Instagram of past episodes.

According to Teresa, she was shocked to see what her brother and sister-in-law said about her over the years in the online snippets. However, now she’s ready to see what else they have to say.

Teresa Giudice wants to keep an eye on Melissa and Joe Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told PEOPLE that she never watched the show until now because it was too difficult for her to relive certain moments.

However, things have changed, and now the 51-year-old is tuned in.

Teresa told the media outlet that after she started watching the show, she was happy she didn’t watch all along because some of the things Melissa and Joe have said about her would have been like a knife through the heart.

These days, the OG is happy with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, and their blended family, so she doesn’t seem too concerned about her rift with the Gorgas.

It seems Teresa is gearing up for a showdown since she’s going through old episodes and taking notes of all the things Melissa and Joe have said about her over the years.

That will certainly make for an interesting reunion.

Teresa Giudice’s feud with the Gorgas will play out in Season 13 of RHONJ

It won’t be much longer until the drama between Teresa and the Gorgas play out on screen, with Season 13 set to premiere in a few weeks.

We first heard the news of a feud between the two families while they were still filming the season. During the finale, an epic fight breaks out that seems to have cemented Melissa and Joe’s decision to take a step back from Teresa.

The couple took a strong stance by skipping her lavish August nuptials, and since then, they have not spoken — as far as we know.

Now, with the clock ticking until the premiere, it won’t be much longer before we see how it all started.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.