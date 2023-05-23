RHONJ: Melissa Gorga adds Milania Giudice to her blocked list

Melissa Gorga is proving she is the aunt she claimed she wasn’t during the Ireland trip.

She got heated when Teresa Giudice mentioned Antonia Gorga skipping Milania Giudice’s 16th birthday. Melissa claimed she wouldn’t be the aunt who brought the kids into things, yet, here we are.

A while back, Gia Giudice confirmed that Melissa blocked her on all social media. She appeared on her mom’s podcast and revealed the shocking news.

Gia has always been her mom’s biggest advocate and never backed down regarding how she felt her uncle Joe Gorga and Melissa treated Teresa. Remember, Gia went toe-to-toe with Joe at the beginning of Season 12.

The situation between Gia and the Gorgas is much more complicated than just that incident or the song she wrote during the earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Joe accused her of calling him and begging him to leave Melissa, a claim which she denies. Gia called and asked him to attend her mom’s wedding when she learned he and his wife weren’t attending.

It seems the drama has spilled over to Milania now, and it isn’t pretty. During the beginning of RHONJ, Milania and Antonia were incredibly close. The two were often sad when their parents argued, which affected how much time they spent together, and now, it seems there is no longer a relationship.

Will things between the Giudice kids and Gorga kids get resolved?

Milania Giudice says Melissa Gorga blocked her

In a TikTok video where Gia Giudice talked about Melissa Gorga blocking her, Milania Giudice appeared in the comment section.

A Real Housewives of New Jersey fan caught it and shared the comment where Milania revealed she is blocked by Melissa, just like her big sister Gia.

Gia and Milania have been outspoken about the relationship between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga. They aren’t for the fake stuff and have spoken out against claims the Gorgas were there for them while their parents were in prison.

Teresa’s second daughter, Gabriella, has remained mostly quiet throughout the years, but during Season 13, she agreed with her sisters about the situation between her mom and uncle.

Is this the end of any relationship between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas?

Given the situation and how things ended after Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the siblings will unlikely reconcile. Lines have been crossed, and Andy Cohen teased the reunion brings so much to light.

A line was drawn in the sand after Joe and Melissa Gorga didn’t attend Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding. The couples hadn’t spoken since then before they were seated together at the reunion, which was taped just a few weeks ago.

With contracts for Season 13 likely going out soon, it will be interesting to see if Teresa and Melissa are asked back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.