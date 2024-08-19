Can Teresa Giudice hold down a spin-off show? Here’s what RHONJ viewers had to say

The Real Housewives of New Jersey conversation continues as viewers are in a frenzy about what will become of the franchise.

While Andy Cohen remains tight-lipped about the cast’s future, people have been predicting how they will move forward.

Some assume that Teresa Giudice will get a spin-off show with her husband Luis Ruelas and their blended family.

However, not everyone is convinced that the OG could carry a show without an ensemble cast.

Big changes are coming for Season 15 and it seems even the network is unsure what to do next.

Teresa has been blamed for the toxic state of RHONJ amid her decades-long feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Things have worsened since Luis Ruelas came into the picture, as the NJ businessman continues to garner backlash from cast members and viewers.

He might be a major reason why Teresa’s spot on the show is in jeopardy, but all hope is not lost amid speculations about a family spin-off.

Can Teresa Giudice carry a spin-off show?

The Instagram page @realiteacheckpodcast posed a poll question, asking followers, “Can Teresa hold down her own show outside of Real Housewives of New Jersey? 🤔.”

So far the responses are not in Teresa’s favor as 80 percent of people voted no.

RHONJ poll. Pic credit: @realiteacheckpodcast/Instagram

RHONJ viewers also voiced their opinions in the comments, with many in agreement with the poll results.

“Production knows Teresa can’t carry her own show,” a commenter exclaimed.

“Nobody wants to see Teresa in a new show. Enough! Her story is told and she is unwatchable now. Next!!” wrote someone else.

An RHONJ viewer said, “I’d never watch a show based on just Teresa. Especially not with the sleaze-bag she married.”

Another responded, “God no. Teresa has become so boring. There isn’t enough substance to her to hold down an episode, let alone an entire show.”

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @realiteacheckpodcast/Instagram

Teresa and her family are on vacation in Turkey with Jennifer Aydin

Despite all the hoopla about her on social media, Teresa is far away enjoying her life away from the RHONJ drama.

The OG has been on an extended vacation, visiting Mykonos, Greece with friends then jetting off to Ibiza to celebrate her and Luis’ third wedding anniversary.

The 52-year-old hasn’t returned to the US, choosing instead to visit Bodrum, Turkey.

This time the entire family is in tow, including Teresa’s girls, Milania, Gia, Gabriella, and Audriana, and Luis’s youngest son., Louie Jr.

Teresa joined Jennifer Aydin, who has Turkish roots, for a fun holiday with both families.

The RHONJ stars have been sharing snaps of their time, with Luis recently posting a photo with Jennifer and Bill Aydin.

Do you think Teresa can carry a show? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.