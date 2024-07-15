Teresa Giudice slams Melissa Gorga as the ‘evil b–th that my brother married’

Teresa Giudice is throwing shade in her confessionals.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star may no longer be speaking to her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, but she’s definitely still talking about her.
A recent episode of RHONJ featured a live taping of Namaste B$tches; Teresa and her former co-host and friend, Melissa Pfeister, appeared on-screen together.
It was filmed in a church, and Teresa had nothing but praise for her then-co-host.
The situation was awkward, especially given what we now know about how Teresa and Melissa fell out and ended their podcast.
However, Teresa took the opportunity to throw shade in her confessional.
Teresa Giudice slams Melissa Gorga
While in a confessional talking about Melissa Pfeister, Teresa Giudice made sure that she specified the “good Melissa, not the evil b**tch that married my brother.”
It was interesting, given that Teresa repeatedly said she was done with her brother and Melissa. They went nearly the whole of Season 14 without taking, yet she was slamming her sister-in-law in her confessionals, filmed after the season wrapped.
Social media had plenty to say after The Real Housewives of New Jersey confessional.
One X user revealed Teresa has no storyline without Melissa’s name in her mouth.
Another X user caught the entire confessional and even added closed captioning to prove their point.
Someone else joked that Teresa will never trust another Melissa.
Teresa Giudice comes out with her own podcast
Following the demise of the friendship and partnership with Melissa Pfeister, Teresa Giudice launched her own podcast.
She chose Turning the Tables by Teresa Giudice, a nod to her infamous table flip, which rocked the Housewives world and skyrocketed the show to success almost overnight.
It will be interesting to see where this goes, especially with Melissa Gorga having had a successful podcast for quite some time.
With the alternate reunion being filmed this week, fans and critics are waiting to see what Teresa will say about Season 14 and other behind-the-scenes details she shares.
Speculation is that Season 15 will undergo a complete overhaul, and after some of the toxicity displayed this season, we aren’t shocked Bravo wants a change.
Teresa has already addressed what she felt would be her “dream cast,” we’d be absolutely shocked if the OG wasn’t asked back. However, with that being said, Melissa’s popularity always brings a good case for having her return.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.