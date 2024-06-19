Teresa Giudice has her own RHONJ reunion on new podcast with familiar alums

Teresa Giudice wasn’t happy to learn that the Season 14 reunion was canceled, so she decided to have one of her own.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a new episode of her podcast as her reunion.

She also invited RHONJ alums Kim DePaola and Jacqueline Laurita.

It’s not surprising the OG didn’t bring her current castmates on the show to dish about the season, because we’re only halfway into Season 14.

Furthermore, while a traditional reunion has been ruled out, the cast could still reunite in some form after the season ends.

That would explain why Teresa opted to take a walk down memory lane with Kim D and her former bestie Jacqueline.

Teresa kicked off the second episode of Turning the Tables with a major teaser, telling listeners that this was her version of the RHONJ reunion.

She also teased her two special guests Kim D and Jacqueline and the trio had quite a time catching up.

At one point, they dished about the reality TV curse, which has led to the demise of many marriages over the years.

Teresa knows that all too well since her marriage to Joe Giudice imploded after they were both sent to jail.

“I just feel like the show, is kind of a curse in a lot of ways,” reasoned Jacqueline. “I’ve seen over the years with marriages and businesses and friendships, and it’s just done a lot of harm in a lot of ways.”

Jacqueline also confessed that being in the popular franchise provides many great opportunities.

“There’s definitely a big plus and a big minus that come with it,” she added.

The reality TV curse didn’t just affect Teresa’s first marriage, it affected her once close friendship with Jacqueline as well.

The two had a major falling out on the show and didn’t speak to each other for years after.

“We were friends for what seven years before we started timing? We never got in one argument…” said Jacqueline.

“We would talk on the phone for hours,” Teresa chimed in.

However, their friendship took a nosedive after Jacqueline got caught up in Teresa’s family drama with the Gorgas.

It seemed they would never be friends again after years of feuding but in 2023, the former BFFs reconciled.

“We rekindled our friendship, I went out to Vegas and I was missing her,” said Teresa on her podcast. “We just picked up right where we left off.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.