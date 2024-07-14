RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice lists Jackie Goldschneider among her dream Season 15 cast: ‘I swear I’m not using her’

Teresa Giudice recently named her Season 15 dream cast amid rumors that a shakeup is on the horizon, and her new bestie, Jackie Goldschneider made the cut.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has already made it clear that she has no plans to leave the show unless Bravo decides it’s her time to go, and she reaffirmed that during a recent interview.

There has been a lot of chatter about who fans of the show would like to stay and who they want to be fired as Season 14 dwindles to a close.

The Bravo executives are waiting for the season to end before deciding how to move forward with the franchise as the cast remains more divided than ever before.

Since there’s no chance of a reconciliation between the two sides, the reunion has also been canceled.

However, RHONJ fans will still get closure after the season ends as the network has promised an alternate reunion in the form of a cast commentary.

Teresa Giudice names Jackie Goldschneider among her dream cast for Season 15

Teresa and Jackie have been fielding criticism about their friendship with many claiming it was strategic.

The OG admitted on camera that she was using Jackie to go against her nemesis, Margaret Josephs, but according to the mom of four, things have changed since then.

Teresa is insistent that her friendship with Jackie is real and she even named her among her dream cast for Season 15.

During a chat with The Daily Mail, Teresa named the people that she would want to stay on the show along with her.

“Obviously me, Jennifer [Aydin], Dolores [Catania], Jackie [Goldschneider],’ she told the media outlet while at BELLA Insider’s Summer Festival.

While it’s not surprising that Teresa wants nothing to do with Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, or Margaret Josephs, she’s admittedly on the fence about Jenn Fessler.

“I don’t know about Jenn Fessler,” said the 52-year-old. “I mean, I like Jenn Fessler, but I guess she would have to decide.”

The RHONJ star insists she’s ‘not using’ Jackie

The RHONJ star shared more details about their friendship with Jackie amid doubts that it’s genuine.

“I’m excited about that friendship,” confessed Teresa, who noted that while watching the season, she realized that Jackie saw who Margaret really was, “and she made her decision on her own.”

“It’s not like I pulled her to my side and said you better be my friend. No, it was really genuine,” reasoned the OG.

She continued, “I swear I’m not [using her]. And we just went out, the four of us on Friday night.”

Teresa posted snaps on Instagram from their late-night outing with husbands, Luis Ruelas and Evan Goldschneider, writing, “True friendship shines brightest through forgiveness and love 💕.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.