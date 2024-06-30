Jackie Goldschneider responds to Teresa Giudice’s admission she was using her: ‘I knew it was strategic’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider broke her silence following Teresa Giudice’s comments on a recent episode.

Teresa revealed she was using Jackie to get information about Margaret Josephs after the two fell out.

Following the episode, Rachel Fuda appeared on Watch What Happens Live and called Jackie the “laughingstock of Bravo.”

We don’t know what to think after her response to someone who asked about her feelings about what was said.

Jackie shared a carousel of photos on Instagram over the weekend, and her comment section was filled with questions about Teresa’s remarks.

So, what does Jackie think about what Teresa said on camera?

Jackie Goldschneider addresses Teresa Giudice’s comments

Anyone who watched the recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey knows that Teresa Giudice confirmed she was getting close to Jackie Goldschneider to use her for information about her nemesis, Margaret Josephs.

Many viewers were shocked to learn that Jackie and Teresa had struck up a friendship, but now it all makes sense.

One follower got Jackie’s attention when they asked, “How did you feel when you heard Teresa say she was just using you in last w show? Did it hurt you or was it expected?”

While the RHONJ star didn’t respond immediately, she had something to say. Jackie wrote, “It was at the beginning of our relationship. I knew it was strategic at first.”

That response wasn’t what followers expected, and some voiced their opinions.

Someone said, “so what you just buried your head in the sand?”

Another wrote, “and ignored getting played and walked over and made a fool of ???? Stop taking us viewers for fools 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.”

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider is now siding with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been like the twilight zone. Everything is different, and friendships have crashed and burned.

The friendship between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice was far from anything anyone could have predicted. The two started on the wrong foot from the beginning, and after Jackie used an analogy about Gia Giudice, things went from bad to worse.

Despite apologies, it still seemed the two would never get along — until Jackie fell out with Margaret Josephs. It was then the dynamic shifted, and the two became friends — even though Teresa had ulterior motives.

As the rest of Season 14 plays out, expect more of Jackie, Teresa, and Jennifer Aydin to be seen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.