RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda calls Jackie Goldschneider the ‘laughingstock of Bravo’

Rachel Fuda is coming in hot.

Following a tense episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Rachel appeared on Watch What Happens Live and spilled all the RHONJ tea.

No love is lost between Rachel and Teresa Giudice, but it seems she has set her sights on Jackie Goldschenider following the recent drama on the show.

As Jackie continues to get closer to Teresa and Jennifer Aydin, viewers watch as they bring Jackie in to get information on what Margaret Josephs is saying. She’s falling for it: hook, line, and sinker.

Andy knew what he was doing having Rachel on WWHL after this particular RHONJ episode, mainly so she could get her digs in on Teresa.

And Rachel delivered, accompanied by a massive dig at Jackie.

Rachel Fuda calls Jackie Goldschneider a ‘laughingstock’

During Rachel Fuda’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she was asked what she thought about Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and the Jackie Goldschneider situation.

Andy mentioned that Teresa said two times that they needed Jackie for information on Margaret Josephs, and Rachel weighed in.

“My reaction is that she is the laughingstock of Bravo right now,” Rachel said, also revealing that Teresa and Jennifer played Jackie.

Seeing Jackie befriending Teresa after what happened with Gia Giudice and the rumors she started about her while she was in college. Teresa was so angry about what happened, and now, she is inviting her into her circle — with a motive.

Rachel Fuda missed the Tulum party, and the confrontation between Danielle and Jennifer

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 began filming, Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin were reported to have been suspended, and now we know why.

The confrontation happened at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum party, and it was intense. Rachel Fuda wasn’t there for obvious reasons, but she heard all about it and likely watched it ahead of time.

Much of that was discussed on Watch What Happens Live, and Danielle was the word of the night. Rachel made it clear where she stands, and it’s firmly on the side of Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. Danielle Cabral is also moving that way, as Teresa and Jennifer turned their backs on her.

Rachel wasn’t shy about her opinions on WWHL and even revealed that Teresa was “almost too famous” to be on the show anymore. She wants her to move on to the next chapter, and some likely viewers would agree with that. On the flip side, though, Teresa is the OG of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.