RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda debuts ‘fire’ look for WWHL appearance

Rachel Fuda is making waves this season both on and off-screen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t afraid of Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She and her husband, John Fuda, made that very clear when their sit-down didn’t go as they had hoped.

She came in hot last season, and it’s all being laid out on the table this season.

Her friendships with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs take top priority, and the dissolution of her close friendship with Jenn Fessler has weighed heavily on her.

The second-season Housewife is ready to go toe-to-toe with anyone, including her former friends. She won’t let Teresa talk down to her, and she certainly won’t let anyone diss her husband.

Rachel made sure she looked her best while appearing on Watch What Happens Live.

Rachel Fuda debuted a ‘fire’ look ahead of sitting down with Andy Cohen

Appearing on Watch What Happens after an episode of your show is a big deal. Rachel Fuda has been the talk of the season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Her ability to stand her ground against Teresa Giudice won her major points with the Melissa Gorga fans, but not so much with the TreHuggers.

Rachel went all out for her appearance on WWHL. She donned a dress that appeared to have flames on it, with reds, oranges, and black.

Immediately, the comment section lit up with praise for her outfit choice.

The official Bravo Instagram account wrote, “Talk about a fire look 🔥❤️‍🔥”

Another said, “Whoaaaaaaa!!! 🔥❤ smoking”

Someone else chimed in, saying, “You look gorgeous!❤️ Love your dress!🙌🔥”

Pic credit: @rachelfuda/Instagram

What’s next for The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Several episodes remain this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, the season finale will serve as just that—the end.

No reunion will be filmed, but viewers are told that everything will make sense once the fight at the final dinner airs.

Rachel Fuda seemingly makes it out okay, as Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin are said to have had the confrontation.

She has been focused on her family and standing beside her man, especially after Teresa Giudice called John Fuda the “biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.”

It will be interesting to see what happens as the rest of the season continues to air, especially now that we know more about what happened at the steakhouse and the deterioration of once-highly valued friendships.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.