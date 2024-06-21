RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga trolled over style: ‘you look crazy’

You either love or hate The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga.

She has been making waves since appearing on the hit Bravo show over a decade ago, but things were more intense this season than ever.

Melissa and her on-again, off-again feud with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, have taken over the show. However, that was put to an end following the Season 13 reunion.

Season 14 was filmed without much interaction with Teresa, and whatever went down when filming wrapped left nothing to be said, as the Season 14 reunion has already been canceled.

The Envy owner recently shared some of her favorite summer looks and was criticized by some commenters.

While there was plenty of love shown on her share, the naysayers were out in full stride to call her out.

Melissa Gorga slammed for looking ‘crazy’

One thing about Melissa Gorga is she is going to make that money.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a hustler; her store, Envy, has been the go-to for many Jersey girls.

While sharing some of her favorites, Melissa was criticized.

One commenter wrote, “You are not 10 years old you look crazy like baby jane”

Another wrote, “she wants to be her Daughter,” referring to Antonia Gorga, the only daughter she and Joe Gorga have.

Someone else agreed, writing, “You are hilarious and so on point ! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Melissa was also called “embarrassing.”

The critics weigh in. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is polarizing for Teresa Giudice fans

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have been on opposite sides since the beginning.

Viewers who are die-hard Teresa fans will find any fault in Melissa, and vice versa.

There is no way forward for these two, especially after everything that happened in Season 13 and the subsequent reunion.

RHONJ has an apparent divide in the cast. You are either with Melissa or Teresa unless you are Dolores Catania or Jenn Fessler. These two seemingly stay Switzerland.

Melissa has Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Cabral in her corner. Teresa Giudice has her ride-or-die Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider on her side.

A shakeup is coming for the ladies of RHONJ, and it seems that it will be done similarly to The Real Housewives of Atlanta instead of a complete reboot like The Real Housewives of New York City.

Will Melissa Gorga continue in the Housewives universe? Only time will tell.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.