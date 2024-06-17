Rachel Fuda accused of deleting nasty comments as RHONJ fans blast her for Teresa Giudice shade

Is Rachel Fuda deleting nasty comments from her social media page? That’s the claim by The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans bashing her online.

Rachel has been getting a lot of support amid her and John Fuda’s feud with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas.

However, the controversial couple has the Trehuggers on their side, and they’ve been bashing the Fudas online.

Meanwhile, Rachel has already proven that she has no problem going up against the OG, and she’s been throwing shade left and right.

Most recently, she mocked Teresa over a bottle of Blue Label whiskey she purchased as a housewarming gift for her brother Joe Gorga.

Teresa wanted Rachel and John to bring the gift but after things went sour during their meetup, the Fudas left it behind.

That wasn’t the last time the Blue Label would become a topic of conversation as it turned up again in the latest episode.

Rachel Fuda throws a dig at Teresa Giudice

Rachel teased the new episode of RHONJ but it wasn’t without a little shade.

She posted a snap from the Gorgas Limonchello party, captioned, “Giving Amalfi Coast🍋❤️ Not giving – a bottle of Blue Label 🙄.”

That little dig was meant for Teresa, who noticed that Rachel and John failed to take the gift she had intended for her brother.

After Rachel told Melissa about the gift, the brunette clarified that neither she nor Joe wanted anything from her sister-in-law.

Teresa found another way to get the infamous Blue Label at the housewarming party thanks to Dolores Catania, and if you saw the episode you already know Melissa was not amused.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s supporters were also not amused at Rachel’s Blue Label shade.

RHONJ fans bash Rachel and accuse her of deleting negative comments

After Rachel posted the shady moment on Instagram, people found humor in the shade, except for the Trehuggers who bashed her in the comments.

“That shade didn’t land😂 try again,” wrote a RHONJ fan.

“Sorry…I used to love you when you arrive but now you just fell in the Gorga’s web…pitty …and the post is pitty as well,” wrote someone else.

Another person asked, “Will the day ever come when you stop using the queen for clout?”

The critics weigh in. Pic credit: @rachelfuda/Instagram

Meanwhile, it seems Rachel has been reading the comments because she was accused of deleting the negative ones from her page.

“It’s so funny she can’t take criticism and deletes the comments hilarious! Say you’re insecure without saying you are insecure,” wrote an Instagram user.

“She must be deleting all the negative comments because u do realize how much you are hated this season 😂,” noted someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.