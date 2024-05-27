Rachel Fuda dragged by RHONJ fans for calling Teresa Giudice a ‘has been’

We think it’s fair to say that Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice aren’t on good terms.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have been feuding since Season 14 premiered earlier this month, and the drama is poised to continue.

In a preview for the next episode of the long-running Bravo hit, Teresa and Rachel have another massive argument as the cast assembles for the second time this season.

Rachel calls Teresa a “has been” and a “bully” in front of their cast members, which will undoubtedly lead to another blowout fight.

Eagle-eyed viewers are taking issue with Rachel calling the original star a “has been,” especially so soon after John Fuda used the same term for Teresa in the season premiere.

The feud is already stale after four episodes, but it’s one of the few storylines this season.

Fans believe Rachel Fuda wants Teresa off the show

One fan took to X to say that Rachel and her co-stars want Teresa to go because they “want her top spot.”

“She calls Tre a has been,” but “she’s a try hard” the fan wrote in response to Rachel’s outburst.

Another fan wondered how often Rachel and John would use “has been” as an insult this season.

“We’re up to 2. I hope Andy clocks her for this at the reunion,” the fan complained.

“Has Been?” another fan wondered, adding, “How about Fuda realizing she’s a Never Was. LMFAO!”

The drama between Rachel and Teresa aside, the former has also been criticized for trying to ice out the latter from events.

The toxicity between the women is proving to be a significant problem for RHONJ.

RHONJ’s ratings are dropping

The viewership is dropping as a divided cast tries to navigate the drama between the different sides, leading to questions about whether the show will even return for another season.

RHONJ Season 14 kicked off with a cold open that showcased the cast arguing at Rails Steak House in what seemed to be a scene from the season finale.

If the season continues with the fighting, there’s a good chance more viewers will walk away, leaving the show in a more precarious position.

The women are still exchanging jabs in the media, and Rachel is no longer friends with Jenn Fessler, so a lot must happen between now and the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.