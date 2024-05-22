RHONJ fans say cast icing out Teresa Giudice caused massive ratings drop

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is airing one of its most polarizing seasons ever, and it may turn into a test of whether Bravo is willing to continue with the show in its current form.

Teresa Giudice, the only original cast member still on the long-running series, has many enemies, including Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

As a result, she’s been sidelined throughout the first three episodes of RHONJ Season 14 because cast members are inviting her to few events.

While the show hasn’t been stellar for a few seasons, viewers are starting to bail on the once-hot reality series.

Sunday’s newest episode logged just 699,000 total viewers.

For comparison purposes, the premiere earlier this month had 837,000 viewers, while the second episode had 740,000 viewers.

RHONJ’s numbers are concerning

The numbers are usually the best measure of how fans view a show’s state, and the steady decline indicates that changes need to be made to sustain interest.

A RHONJ fan thinks the cast icing out Teresa Giudice has impacted the show. Pic credit: @MikeyTBH/X

One fan claimed that the cast members trying to “ice out Teresa” are to blame for the numbers.

Indeed, many stars talk about Teresa in every scene but refuse to share the screen with her, making the show feel somewhat disjointed.

Another fan believed it was due to the show’s increased focus on the Fuda family.

It’s cuz it was another Fuda centered episode pic.twitter.com/uCSoC0e0bZ — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) May 21, 2024

The first few episodes focused on Rachel and John Fuda’s reaction to Teresa bringing up their past while the cameras filmed it. They thought she was discrediting him.

Rachel also told Jenn Fessler she had to choose between her and Teresa, indicating that their friendship hinged on her decision.

Another fan pointed out that the show needed to get rid of Melissa and Margaret because the drama had “run its course.”

We told @Bravo to get rid of the Gorgas (and Marge), the drama ran its course and the newbies are flops and they didn't listen. All The Fudas are this season is surrogates for The Gorgas in the drama. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/K4y0CULGC3 — Jennifer Grady (@jenngradybklyn) May 21, 2024

Despite fan criticism and the continued ratings erosion, more people may now be watching the show on Peacock.

RHONJ is headed for a revamp

With the on-air viewership dropping, there’s a chance more people will watch after the airdate because they may no longer consider RHONJ to be appointment TV.

Bravo will undoubtedly release figures in the coming weeks to confirm or deny the show is pulling in substantial numbers on Peacock.

Either way, producers must be bracing for big changes because RHONJ cannot continue with a divided cast.

Jenn Fessler has the potential to be a focal cast member because she tries to get along with everyone and tries not to pick sides.

Beyond that, many cast members will probably be let go as the show is poised to revamp for Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.