RHONJ alum Kim D teases ‘really bad’ altercation in Season 14 finale that led to canceled reunion

People are still talking about the now-canceled The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, and a former cast member is chiming in.

Kim DePaola, known as Kim D, had some tea about why the network opted to axe the reunion. According to the outspoken alum, it has a lot to do with the finale episode.

Andy Cohen said as much, noting that once viewers see the last episode in Season 14, they’ll understand why the powers that be felt a reunion was not necessary.

The Bravo executive didn’t share more details or hints, but now Kim D reveals what happened.

According to the 63-year-old, it concerned Danielle Cabral’s behavior in the last episode.

We already heard details about a fight between Danielle and Jennifer Aydin, which led to the pair’s brief suspension.

However, another “really bad” altercation occurred between the feuding twosome, which led to the reunion being axed and the cast losing out on a hefty paycheck.

Kim D spills the tea on why the RHONJ reunion was canceled

While chatting with Rachel Uchatel on her podcast, Miss Understood, Kim D reasoned that an altercation in the finale episode led to the canceled RHONJ reunion.

“Danielle Cabral picked up a glass pitcher of water and threw it, and it was really shocking,” said Kim.

As for what prompted that behavior from the second-season Housewife, Kim D revealed that it had something to do with a comment Jennifer Aydin made about Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral.

“Jen said something to Danielle about Nate’s anatomy — saying that he’s got like man boobs– that really put Danielle over the edge,” exclaimed Kim, who noted that this wasn’t the first altercation between the two women.

“This was the second time that it got physical between Danielle — they were on pause for a little while because it got physical a while before that,” she said.

Kim D reveals second altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin

Monsters and Critics reported on the altercation between Danielle and Jennifer in September of 2023, which led to a brief suspension for both women.

That altercation involved Danielle allegedly throwing a cup at Jennifer.

An investigation was conducted, and after reviewing the video footage of the incident, Jennifer and Danielle resumed filming a few days later.

However, Kim D confessed that the second incident between Jennifer and Danielle was much worse.

“This one I heard was really bad, glass broken, people could have really got hurt,” said the RHONJ alum. “Yeah, things happened in this finale that blew the producer’s minds.”

It was so bad that it led to a canceled Season 14 reunion.

“They all expected a check on June 27th to show up at the reunion,” said Kim D. “It had to be pretty bad for them to cancel it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.