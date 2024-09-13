Teresa Giudice hopes they ‘get rid of’ some cast members but says RHONJ viewers ‘want to see more of me’

Teresa Giudice says The Real Housewives of New Jersey reboot is needed as she’s hoping they get rid of certain cast members.

The OG didn’t reveal any names while dishing about the future of the franchise but we already know that she doesn’t want to share screen time with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Due to her ongoing feud with Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda, it stands to reason that she wants them fired as well.

Fans of the show have already spoken about which team they want back for Season 15, with some viewers begging for a clean slate with Melissa and her friends.

On the other side, the Trehuggers have opined that there is no RHONJ without Teresa.

The mom of four agrees with that, reasoning that the network should keep her on the show because America wants to see more of her.

Teresa Giudice says RHONJ fans ‘want to see more’ of her as reboot looms

Teresa has been very vocal about wanting to stay on for the RHONJ reboot and reiterated those sentiments during the newest episode of her podcast.

While co-hosting the show with her producer, he asked if she thought the show needed a reboot.

“Yeah definitely,” responded the OG, adding that she doesn’t know what will happen with the show but wants to be a part of it.

“I don’t think America’s done with me yet. I feel like they want to see more of me,” exclaimed Teresa. “Yeah, so I’m hoping they get rid of some people and keep some of us on. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Teresa teases a ‘different side’ of her on House of Villains

As RHONJ remains on hiatus, viewers will still see Teresa on TV as she’s set for her House of Villains Season 2 debut.

The 52-year-old hopes the network will use that to bring her back as she teased a new side of her on the elimination show.

“I feel like there’s still more of me that, you know, people want to see and I want to show everyone,” said Teresa of her desire for a Jersey return.

“They’re gonna see a different side of me on House of Villains and I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction from that,” she shared. “Maybe that’ll help with making a decision.”

Interestingly, we’ve seen the trailer for the Peacock series and it shows Teresa sparring with Tiffany “New York” Pollard, even telling her at one point, “Kiss my a**!”

That’s the same Teresa Jersey viewers love to hate, but let’s wait for the show to air before making judgments.

Do you think we’ll see a different side of Teresa Giudice on House of Villains?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.