Teresa Giudice slammed ahead of House of Villains debut: ‘At least you realize you are the bad guy”

Teresa Giudice is leaving Bravo behind to appear on House of Villains Season 2 this fall.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is set to star alongside Wes Bergman, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Larissa Lima in the next chapter of the E! series.

The official trailer promised lots of drama and looked like a cut above its predecessor.

There’s no sophomore slump in sight, and it’s all thanks to the casting team pulling out all the stops to find some of reality TV’s best villains.

Teresa, who is awaiting word on her future on RHONJ, is set to go against “New York” in the sophomore season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Yes, we’re getting a New Jersey vs. New York rivalry, which we’re sure will be a treat for fans of messy reality TV.

The trailer and premiere date for House of Villains Season 2 come as Teresa awaits word on her future on RHONJ.

The series is likely getting a reboot because the current cast dynamic is no longer pleasant for fans or anyone involved.

Teresa Giudice has a history of being a villain

Throughout her 14 seasons on RHONJ, Teresa’s antics have gotten her a reputation as a villain.

As a result, there were many fans in her comments after she shared news of the premiere date and trailer with her Instagram followers.

Teresa Giudice is called out. Pic credit: @TeresaGiudice/Instagram

“At least you realize you are the bad guy,” one critic said.

It’s true: Teresa wants people to think she isn’t the bad one in every situation on her Bravo series.

However, this fan seems to point the finger at Teresa and compare her to the rest of her RHONJ castmates.

“It’s not a flex,” the viewer affirmed.

“They don’t ask someone nice to be on this show.”

The fan said that Teresa’s sister-in-law and nemesis, Melissa Gorga, “would never be asked” to be on this show.

Teresa is being called out for her new show. Pic credit: @TeresaGiudice/Instagram

“So you admit you’re the villain,” another critic said.

The prerequisite for House of Villains is that you need to be a villain, so it’s pretty wild that fans think she’s admitting it by collecting a paycheck from another show.

The saying “booked and busy” springs to mind here.

This fan thinks Teresa is where she belongs. Pic credit: @TeresaGiudice/Instagram

“Teresa is right where she belongs,” another viewer claimed.

Another viewer wondered whether details of Teresa’s House of Villains castmates will be leaked “to blogs.”

Fans are shading Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @TeresaGiudice/Instagram

Teresa and RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin caught a lot of heat earlier this year for allegedly sharing information with bloggers.

Teresa’s future on RHONJ is in doubt

It was a big thing, and it could result in both being fired from the show, but the rest of the cast is likely doing the same thing.

It turns out that these ladies want to self-produce, which detracts from the good storylines because the manufactured drama overshadows them.

We can’t wait to see what Teresa brings to House of Villains because we’re intrigued to see how she fares against some of reality TV’s most notorious villains.

House of Villains Season 2 debuts Wednesday, October 9, at 10/9c on E!. Stream Season 1 on Peacock. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.