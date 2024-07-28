Melissa Gorga admits ‘it does suck’ that possible RHONJ reboot is due to feud with Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga is well aware that her long-standing feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice has led to a place of return on the show.

Now everyone’s job is in limbo as we wait to see what will become of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Season 15 will either include a full reboot or at the very least a cash shake-up.

Who will stay and who will go has not been decided yet, as the higher-ups are waiting to put Season 14 to rest before thinking about the franchise’s future.

Melissa confessed during a recent episode of her podcast that “It does suck” how things have played out.

Several, if not all, of the RHONJ cast members could lose their jobs because she and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice could not put their feud aside and work together.

At this point, the brunette beauty is realistic about what the future might look like and she knows that there is no world where she and Teresa can coexist.

Melissa had Watch What Crappens host Ben Mandelker on the latest episode of On Display, and they talked about the current state of RHONJ.

At one point, Ben asked Melissa if she felt guilty knowing that a reconciliation with Teresa could fix things because the women wouldn’t have to lose their jobs amid the reboot/recast.

“Yeah, for sure, it does suck,” responded Melissa. “I mean listen, at the end of the day it’s not my decision. The Bravo gods — there’s like four of them — that are gonna sit around a table and make this decision.”

The mom of three also confessed that her feud with Teresa did not have to get to the point where it is now — with the cast so divided that they refused to even film together in Season 14.

“It does suck that we can’t be a cast that fights to makeup,” Melissa later added.

Melissa slams Teresa and Jennifer Aydin for messy behind-the-scenes behavior

Meanwhile, the RHONJ star also proclaimed that the things happening outside of the show are also reasons why the franchise is possibly getting a reboot.

“There’s a lot going on on this show behind-the-scenes… with the bloggers and the Twitter stuff,” Melissa shared.

“There was a person who was literally, basically hired by two of our cast members to wreck the rest of us, to wreck our businesses,” said the 45-year-old.

“It gets a little scary at that point,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.