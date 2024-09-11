Teresa Giudice shares her strategy for winning House of Villains

Teresa Giudice has been booked and busy over the past few months and it won’t be much longer before we get a front-seat view of her latest project.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting ready to lean into her villain role and she recently shared her strategy for winning.

If you don’t know by now, get out from under that rock because the OG is on the upcoming season of House of Villains.

Viewers are anxious to see how she fairs when trapped in a house with the ultimate Queen B of reality TV Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

They will be the ones to watch when the show premieres in October and the teaser for Season 2 had us excited for that faceoff.

The snippet showed New York boldly calling out the RHONJ star who didn’t hesitate to clap back.

We’ll see a lot more of the controversial duo in the next few weeks along with their castmates Larissa Lima, Richard Hatch, Wes Bergmann, Jessie Godderz, Kandy Muse, Victoria Larson, Camilla Poindexter, and Safaree.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice shares her strategy for House of Villains

Teresa embraced being a villain and a game plan for how she plans to win the game.

In a teaser with E!, the RHONJ star revealed, “My strategy is just to be myself.”

“My villainous trait is that I never give up,” she proclaimed in the clip, although a few things could cause the Bravo Housewife to throw in the towel.

“I will give up if I have to eat a rat or a penis or testicle,” she confessed.

However, Teresa is not too concerned about beating out the other reality TV villains, noting, “If I can handle Housewives I can handle anything!”

Reality TV viewers are excited to see Teresa compete

The RHONJ star has a legion of supporters and they’re excited to see her faceoff with New York for the $200,000 cash prize and the title of Americans Ultimate Supervillain.

“If Teresa can’t do nothing else she can make good tv. I’ll give her that,” wrote a commenter.

“Omgaaaahhhh I can’t wait!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE Queen Tre 👸🏻,” exclaimed someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “lol, can’t wait! Those two together are going to make me laugh out loud.”

Somone wrote, “😂lol! Can’t wait to watch! NY got something coming to her.”

Another sided with New York writing “Sorry Teresa you’re up against a real mean girl that will eat you for dinner and sprinkle your cookies 🤣.”

Do you think Teresa Giudice has what it takes to win the game? Sound off in the comment section below.

House of Villains Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 9 at 10/9c on E!