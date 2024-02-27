Teresa Giudice reportedly joins House of Villains Season 2 cast

2023 was an excellent year for new reality TV formats.

House of Villains burst onto screens, grabbed our attention, and didn’t let go for an entire season.

It makes sense then that the show pulled in solid ratings for E! and secured a speedy renewal for Season 2.

While we know that filming is probably already underway, the first cast member has seemingly already leaked, and we’re inclined to believe the person in question will deliver some good TV.

All About The Real Housewives reported this week that Teresa Giudice will give family feuds a rest as she embraces her mean streak on House of Villains Season 2.

Given how successful the likes of Phaedra Parks and Sheree Whitfield have been on The Traitors Season 2, it’s no surprise that other formats are looking to bring in notable housewives.

Teresa Giudice table-flipped her way to infamy on RHONJ

Giudice table-flipped her way to infamy on The Real Housewives of New Jersey back in 2009 and has been at the center of the drama ever since.

As the only original cast member still on the Bravo hit, we’ve witnessed various parts of her life play out on-screen, including her arrest and prison sentence, her divorce from Joe Giudice, and, of course, her tired feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

It’s hard to believe that after years of being amicable, the siblings are at war again, and there’s a good chance that we’ll be forced to suffer the drama that comes with that when RHONJ Season 14 gets underway later this year.

The exciting part about Giudice’s casting on House of Villains is that she’s never been afraid to embrace the “villain” title in her near-15 years on TV.

Danielle Staub should return for House of Villains Season 2

The 51-year-old has gotten into a fair amount of squabbles on her show, and that bodes well for those interested in a dramatic sophomore run for House of Villains.

Viewers already got their first taste of RHONJ on the show when Danielle Staub appeared in a guest-starring role.

Could you imagine the insanity if she was brought back for Season 2 and we got to see her working alongside Giudice?

Those two hated each other at one point, but they somehow managed to hash out their differences, allowing Staub to return to RHONJ as a friend for a handful of seasons.

Who else will join the House of Villains Season 2 cast?

The big question is who will be joining Giudice on the cast. House of Villains Season 1 was such a success story because its cast was top-tier.

Tiffany Pollard, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Jonny Fairplay, and Tanisha Thomas are all reality TV legends.

The rest of the cast was good, but they couldn’t deliver the drama the above four names did — nor would we expect them to.

Before we get to House of Villains Season 2, we have RHONJ Season 14, which will surely be another high-drama season.

We’re talking cast altercations that get people removed from filming, random feuds that come out of nowhere, and so much more.

House of Villains is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is set to premiere in late 2024. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is set to premiere in the spring.