RHONJ star Teresa Giudice says ex-husband Joe came out of their divorce with nothing

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said her ex-husband Joe came out of their divorce settlement with nothing.

Teresa Giudice revealed during the March 24 episode of the long-running Bravo series that Joe left the marriage with no assets. “In our divorce settlement, I get the house, and Joe walked away with nothing because I paid off all his debt,” Teresa revealed in a confessional that aired during the episode.

“And I’ve been taking care of our daughters for five years now all on my own,” she added.

Even though the couple has divorced, Teresa still called her ex-husband when she made the big decision to sell their family home.

While cooking for daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, Teresa called Joe to tell him of her plans.

His response? Joe told Teresa it was her home and she could do what she pleased.

The couple finalized their divorce in September 2020.

Teresa will always defend Joe

In a video upload for the Real Housewives of New Jersey after the show, Teresa revealed she will always stand by the father of her four daughters.

“There was a lot of stuff put out there, like ‘hopefully he won’t do this to you’ or ‘hopefully he won’t do that to you,'” she admitted.

Margaret Josephs said that she was relieved that Joe did not want anything from Teresa in their divorce settlement.

“No one wants anything bad for her, we all want everything good,” Margaret explained.

Sister-In-Law Melissa Gorga weighed in

In the same video, Melissa said their hopes were that Teresa was happy.

“We did say she should watch and make sure she was protected,” Melissa expalined in a split screen with Jackie Goldschneider.

“She should be sure he would not try and take anything from her,” she continued.

“We are her only family. There is no other family that she talks to, anywhere,” Melissa claimed. “If we’re not the ones to tell her to protect herself and ‘we’ve got your back and will defend you against Joe Giudice,’ and she will be the first one to tell you, Joe Giudice’s family defends him all day long,” Melissa remarked.

Teresa went on to say that she trusted Joe to do the right thing by her and their daughters and said he told her he would never go after her for any money. She said she always knew he would stand by his word.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.