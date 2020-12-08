Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
20+ photos of Teresa Giudice that show the RHONJ star’s transformation over the years


Teresa Giudice speaks in a confessional interview for RHONJ.
Teresa Giudice speaks in a confessional interview for RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has experienced significant transformations since she first joined the reality TV show in 2009.

The RHONJ star went through some serious, rough patches as she endured divorce, jail time, and her parents’ passing.

However, she also has experienced some serious glow-ups. She dove deep into the fitness industry, her four daughters grew up, and she now has a new man in her life.

Most importantly, Teresa evolved emotionally during these times. In the earlier seasons of RHONJ, she would frequently lose her temper and get physical with her outbursts.

However, Teresa matured quickly after her former husband went to jail and was deported. She had to raise her four daughters and care for her elderly father.

These pictures capture how her friendships, family, and appearance have evolved over the years.

Teresa Giudice spent her first Thanksgiving since her divorce with her four daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana.

Teresa has spent quarantine focusing on her fitness as she has been since ex-husband Joe Giudice wound up in jail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice)

The hard work has certainly paid off. Teresa has been entering bikini modeling competitions– and she has earned quite the bod to beat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice)

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, and their daughters on their last family vacation in Italy before ending their marriage.

Pic credit: @teresgiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga celebrate their father’s last birthday.

Teresa celebrates her daughter Gia’s graduation.

Teresa Giudice poses as a bridesmaid for Danielle Staub’s wedding.

Teresa Giudice loses her cool at bestie Dolores Cantania over Kim D cheating rumors.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have a great cake fight and Ziggy’s nerves.

Teresa and her sister-in-law make up at the RHONJ Season 7 reunion after years of feuding.

Teresa Giudice at a book signing for her memoir Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again.

Teresa Giudice returns home after spending 15 months in prison.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice appear at court to plead guilty to their charges.

Teresa and Joe Giudice celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

Melissa Gorga begs Teresa Giudice to stop feuding with her and her brother Joe Gorga.

Teresa Giudice appeared on Celebrity Apprentice Season 5.

Teresa Giudice fights with her cousin Kathy. Teresa said her family coming on the show behind her back was a betrayal.

Andy Cohen holds Teresa Giudice back as she tries to attack Danielle Staub.

Teresa Giudice gives birth to Audriana.

Who could forget the RHONJ Season 1 finale when Teresa flipped the table on Danielle Staub?

Natalie Hunter
