House of Villains Season 2 trailer shows Teresa Giudice facing off with Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard

The House of Villains Season 2 trailer was just released, and it promises a season full of drama with a new crop of reality TV stars.

The supersized two-night premiere is set for October with ten contestants ready to be crowned as the ultimate supervillain and snag the $200,00 grand prize.

The teaser has us amped up for what’s to come, thanks to the return of reality TV queen Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who shook things up in Season 1.

It looks like she plans to do that again, and this time, she’s set her sights on The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice.

The preview shows a few tense moments between the two women, and we’ll see how that plays out when the new season airs.

No doubt TV viewers will choose sides among the feuding twosome, but can Tiffany’s fans face off against the Trehuggers?

Teresa Giudice and Tiffany Pollard have a showdown on House of Villains

Bravo fans will no doubt be tuned in to see the RHONJ star take on a slew of villains from the reality TV world.

The OG is going up against the most memorable villain of them all, Tiffany, who first made her debut on VH1’s Flavor of Love, where she got the nickname New York.

She also caused a storm during the first installment of House of Villains, and they’ve brought her back to stir things up.

In the teaser, Tiffany exclaims, “Ding dong the b**ch is back, and I’m a run this motherf**ker.”

In another scene, she bluntly says to Teresa, “Welcome to New York, New Jersey!”

“Kiss my a**!” Teresa retorts– later shading Tiffany in her confessional, saying, “Now I know why they got rid of you in Season 1.”

Here’s what to expect in Season 2

Season 2 will feature other reality TV stars such as Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiance, Jessie Godderz from Big Brother, The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann, Survivor Season 1 winner, Richard Hatch, and The Bachelor’s Victoria Larson.

Rounding out the cast is Kandy Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Camilla Poindexter from Bad Girls Club, and Safaree from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Joel McHale is returning as host, while Season 1 competitors Bobby Lytes and Jax Taylor will make appearances.

So will actress Tori Spelling, as the teaser shows her hosting a school-themed challenge.

“This is my classroom, so you better follow my rules, or else,” she says in the clip.

Another guest appearance will be from former model Janice Dickerson, who has a tense moment with Teresa Giudice.

“What’s your name?” the RHONJ star asks as she arrives at the house.

“You don’t know who I am?!” responds Janice with a scowl.

Check out the House of Villains Season 2 teaser below.

House of Villains Season 2 premieres October 9 at 10/9c on E!