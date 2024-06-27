Is Teresa Giudice strategically rounding up former enemies to secure a spot on RHONJ reboot?

With a reboot of The Real Housewives of New Jersey likely on the horizon, it seems that one of the cast members is already plotting to remain on the show.

As an original star, Teresa Giudice has racked up countless enemies.

In Sunday’s episode, her declaration that she doesn’t care about Jackie Goldschneider and only needs her to take down Margaret got us thinking about her endgame.

With the current season failing to impress audiences and the reunion canceled, the cast must know that a big shift is coming.

To sustain a show, the easiest way to switch up the dynamic is by having cast members rotated in and out.

Away from the show, Giudice has also befriended Jacqueline Laurita despite the pair having a massive falling out while filming the show’s earlier seasons.

Teresa Giudice is racking up friends like infinity stones

Despite their disputes, Giudice has also become friends with Kim D. again, raising many questions about what’s happening here.

While a full-cast reboot is unlikely, given that RHONJ has always relied on Giudice to bring the drama, there’s a high chance that many of the current cast will be gone before the cameras get rolling on Season 15.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has already announced it will bring back some former faces for Season 16, so there’s a high chance RHONJ producers will use a similar tactic to help reclaim some of their lost viewers.

Laurita would be a big name to bring back and one of the likeliest.

Although she wasn’t fond of the show by the time she left, she has been vocal about having some things to say about Melissa Gorga and how she wound up on the show.

Looking to the past isn’t a bad way to drum up some interest, but Giudice making friends with former cast members could be a ploy so she’ll have people willing to film with her.

Teresa needs new allies

RHONJ Season 14 has found Giudice on the periphery of the friend group because most cast members don’t invite her to events.

On a somewhat bizarre note, they talk about her at every opportunity but like to act like she’s too irrelevant to be in their orbit.

With the series’ future hanging in the balance, it would be great to get a concrete answer about whether Giudice is playing a game of chess by building connections with her former enemies.

Perhaps we’ll get some clarity later this season during the fight at Rails Steak House.

According to rumors, it shakes up the show like never before.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.