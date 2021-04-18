Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee went ax throwing, got a black eye, and soaked up the sun

Mackenzie got a black eye over the weekend, but not from axe throwing with her husband, Josh Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG had a fun date ax throwing with her husband and revealed she has a “black eye coming on,” but it was from something else this weekend.

Mackenzie shared with her 1 million Instagram followers that she and her husband Josh went on a unique date when they went ax throwing.

In her picture, she was holding a large ax and Josh stood behind her, also holding an ax.

She captioned the photo, “I never knew a date to axe throwing would be so fun.”

Mackenzie’s got a ‘black eye coming on’ from one of her kids

The same day, in the early hours of the morning, Mackenzie took to Twitter to tell her followers, “Im not entirely sure which kid just elbowed my face. But they are all 3 in bed with me, it’s 5:00 am, and I’m up for the day with a black eye coming on. Good morning world.”

Mackenzie has three kids, Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs. Her youngest son, Broncs, recently started therapy for behavioral issues.

He was seen in later episodes this season acting out and regressing in some areas. He even pooped on her boss’s garage floor during a business meeting and drew blood when he bit teachers and students at school.

Mackenzie has been spending more one-on-one time with Broncs

Mackenzie enlisted the help of a professional and had a therapist come to her house to evaluate Broncs.

The two have spent more one-on-one time together, as the therapist recommended that Broncs needed the extra attention.

On Saturday afternoon, Mackenzie shared more pictures of her and Broncs, this time soaking up the Florida sun.

In the side-by-side photos, Mackenzie sported a leopard-print bikini and her son Broncs had his hands on his hips on the beach in his swim trunks.

Took little man out for the day. He’s come so far. My heart is so full of joy getting to be his mommy. He said “thumbs up for the photo mom” pic.twitter.com/Ug0MfoIxD2 — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) April 17, 2021

She captioned the post, “Took little man out for the day. He’s come so far. My heart is so full of joy getting to be his mommy. He said ‘thumbs up for the photo mom’”

She shared a similar selfie on Instagram in the same bikini, and posed on her beach chair in the sand.

Mackenzie captioned her selfie, “Happy Saturday. Get sunshine, love yourself, love others, get active, stay humble, and #alwaysbekind ❤️☀️”

Fans throw a lot of shade at Mackenzie for taking Josh back

Despite catching flak from her fans, Mackenzie has shared a lot more pictures with Josh.

After moving to Florida for a job opportunity, Mackenzie initially wanted Josh to stay back in Oklahoma so the couple could have space while they decided whether they were going to work out their marriage or not.

Mackenzie joked that she was taking applications for a fake husband last week.

Mackenzie seemingly had enough of the trolls attacking her personal life when she recently threatened to delete her social media accounts, but later removed the tweet.

Josh was recently seen in a preview clip for next week’s reunion special, pointing his finger and saying, “Yeah, ever since 16 and Pregnant, you just wanna jump down my throat.”

Fans can find out who Josh was pointing his finger at next week during part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion special on MTV.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.